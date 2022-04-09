Pakistan, China express satisfaction over progress on CPEC SEZs

(@Abdulla99267510)

Both sides vow to take forward the Framework Agreement in a pragmatic manner, which was signed during Prime Minister Imran Khan's visit to China last month.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 9th, 2022) Pakistan and China have expressed satisfaction over the progress on CPEC Special Economic Zones, particularly those of Rashakai, Allama Iqbal, Dhabeji and Bostan.

The satisfaction was expressed at the 6th Joint Working Group meeting, co-chaired by Secretary board of Investment Fareena Mazhar and Director General, National Development and Reform Commission of China, Ying Xiong.

Both sides vowed to take forward the Framework Agreement in a pragmatic manner, which was signed during Prime Minister Imran Khan's visit to China last month.

During the meeting, Jiangsu, Zhejiang, Shandong and Guangdong provinces of China committed to encourage their enterprises to develop linkages with Pakistan's provincial Boards of Investment and to invest therein.

The Chinese side showed great interest in the mining sector of Pakistan.