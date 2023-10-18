Open Menu

Pakistan, China Firms Sign MoU For $1.5b Investment In Petroleum Sector

Muhammad Irfan Published October 18, 2023 | 06:21 PM

Pakistan, China firms sign MoU for $1.5b investment in petroleum sector

The United Energy Group of China and Pakistan Refinery Limited on Wednesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding for the investment worth $1.5 billion in the petroleum sector

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2023) The United Energy Group of China and Pakistan Refinery Limited on Wednesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding for the investment worth $1.5 billion in the petroleum sector.

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar and Federal Energy Minister Muhammad Ali also witnessed the ceremony.

The MoU will help increase the petrol production capacity of the refinery from 250,000 metric tons to 1.6 million metric tons and high-speed diesel from 0.6 million metric tons to 2 million metric tons.

The petrol and high-speed diesel, processed at the refinery, would prove to be an alternative to the costly imported fuel.

Related Topics

Petrol Prime Minister China Muhammad Ali From Pakistan Refinery Limited Billion Million

Recent Stories

President for enhancing trade, economic cooperatio ..

President for enhancing trade, economic cooperation with Morocco

14 minutes ago
 HEC deliberates on capacity-building policy for af ..

HEC deliberates on capacity-building policy for affiliated colleges of Punjab

14 minutes ago
 ADQ FWD paper showcases transformative impact of s ..

ADQ FWD paper showcases transformative impact of sovereign wealth funds

28 minutes ago
 Arab world blames Israel for hospital strike as th ..

Arab world blames Israel for hospital strike as thousands rally

6 minutes ago
 Global accolades for NUST researchers: 31 stand am ..

Global accolades for NUST researchers: 31 stand among the top 2%

6 minutes ago
 PSX loses 99 points

PSX loses 99 points

6 minutes ago
UAE calls for strengthening cooperation between Mi ..

UAE calls for strengthening cooperation between Middle Eastern countries to buil ..

1 hour ago
 Noura Al Kaabi meets Ambassador of European Union ..

Noura Al Kaabi meets Ambassador of European Union to UAE

1 hour ago
 UAE a pivotal and influential contributor to histo ..

UAE a pivotal and influential contributor to historic international decisions

1 hour ago
 Presight AI and TOTM Technologies form joint ventu ..

Presight AI and TOTM Technologies form joint venture for proprietary technology ..

1 hour ago
 MoHAP showcases key features of Al Hosn App at GIT ..

MoHAP showcases key features of Al Hosn App at GITEX Global 2023

2 hours ago
 KP Junior Badminton championship entered the final ..

KP Junior Badminton championship entered the final stage

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan