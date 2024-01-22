Pakistan, China For Enhanced Cooperation In IT, Agriculture, HR Development
Umer Jamshaid Published January 22, 2024 | 03:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2024) Pakistan and China on Monday reiterated their desire for enhanced cooperation in the areas of economy, information technology, agriculture, and human resource development for the mutual benefit of the two friendly countries.
This was discussed in a meeting between the visiting Vice Foreign Minister of the People’s Republic of China Sun Weidong, who along with his delegation called on President Dr Arif Alvi, at Aiwan-e-Sadr.
Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Jiang Zaidong, was also present during the meeting, a President House press release said.
Welcoming the delegation, the president said that China was a very dear friend that had always supported Pakistan during difficult times.
He highlighted that CPEC projects had contributed to the economic development of Pakistan, besides helping meet its energy needs.
The president stated that Pakistan was fully committed to the high-quality development of CPEC, adding that the Chinese support in the next phase of CPEC would be crucial for Pakistan’s industrial development.
He remarked that economic cooperation between the two friendly countries would further cement bilateral ties.
He appreciated the Chinese support in stabilising Pakistan’s economy.
The president said that Pakistan wanted to learn from the Chinese experience in IT, education, health, agriculture, and poverty alleviation for its socio-economic development.
He remarked that Pakistan and China held similar views on various regional and international issues and cooperated at different fora.
He reiterated that Pakistan would continue to support China on all core issues, including the “One China” Policy, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Tibet, Xinjiang, and the South China Sea.
He said that Pakistan was grateful to China for supporting Pakistan’s national development and its principled stance on the Jammu and Kashmir dispute.
The visiting Vice Foreign Minister of China said that Pakistan and China had a long history of friendly relations which would continue to grow stronger.
He said that CPEC had yielded fruitful results and that both countries had huge potential for increasing cooperation in various fields.
He also thanked the president for visiting China during the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020, saying that his support to express solidarity with China would always be remembered.
Recent Stories
Security forces kill seven terrorists in Zhob IBO:ISPR
Realme C67 - Now Available in Pakistan as the Quality Groundbreaker in Mid-range ..
Washington ready to enhance cooperation with Punjab Govt in diverse sectors: Kri ..
Investigation into malicious campaign against judiciary underway: Solangi
Extended break expected for schools around general elections
Pakistan, China elevate focus on high-quality advancements in diverse sectors
Numerous educational institutions shut down in Islamabad amid terror threat
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 January 2024
Sania Mirza extends well wishes to Shoaib Malik on new journey of life
Iftikhar Ahmed Stars as Pakistan avoids T20I Series whitewash against New Zealan ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 January 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Shopkeepers plead for govt's support after market blaze destroys businesses8 minutes ago
-
RO for all-out support to Election Commission8 minutes ago
-
ECP to penalise absent polling staff from training8 minutes ago
-
Media strong platform for educating public about uploading any unlawful content on social media: DG ..19 minutes ago
-
Police arrest outlaws28 minutes ago
-
'Political Parties utilizing social media as a tool for election campaigns': report28 minutes ago
-
Security forces kill seven terrorists in Zhob IBO:ISPR31 minutes ago
-
Call for public awareness on safe blood donation39 minutes ago
-
Very cold and dry weather to prevail in KP48 minutes ago
-
Police arrest two bike lifters with 10 stolen motorcycles48 minutes ago
-
ECP to penalise absent pilling staff from training48 minutes ago
-
Three held; drugs, arms recovered in DI Khan48 minutes ago