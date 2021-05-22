UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan, China Foreign Policy Aims To Protect Each Other Interests

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sat 22nd May 2021 | 05:30 PM

Pakistan, China foreign policy aims to protect each other interests

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Housing, Dr. Amjad Khan on Saturday said that core principal of Pakistan and China foreign policy was to protect each other interests at the regional and international level.

In a statement on the occasion of 70th anniversary of Pak-China diplomatic relations that started in May,1951, he said that relationship between the two friendly and neighborly countries further strengthened in these seven decades.

The minister said that governments of the two countries had made invaluable contributions towards strengthening relationship and mutual cooperation in every sector.

He said that China had played a role of true friend by extending unprecedented support to Pakistan's cause at the United Nations and other international forums.

He said that Pakistan was among few Islamic countries which recognized China as an independent country and always preferred good diplomatic relations with the China.

Dr. Amjad Khan said that China supported Pakistan's interests and reservations both at regional and international level and similarly Pakistan reciprocated by standing behind the China's foreign policy.

He said that $ 64 CPEC project would not create million of job in the country but would user new era of prosperity and development in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Related Topics

Pakistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa United Nations China Job CPEC May Million Housing

Recent Stories

Colombia president appeals to football body over C ..

30 minutes ago

8 arrested during crackdown on kite-sellers

30 minutes ago

Pakistan to provide optimum support to Gaza recons ..

30 minutes ago

NCOC urges people aged between 30-40 to get vaccin ..

31 minutes ago

Anti-dengue day observed in Kasur

31 minutes ago

Raids against substandard food items continue, sev ..

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.