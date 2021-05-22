Pakistan, China foreign policy aims to protect each other interests

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Housing, Dr. Amjad Khan on Saturday said that core principal of Pakistan and China foreign policy was to protect each other interests at the regional and international level.

In a statement on the occasion of 70th anniversary of Pak-China diplomatic relations that started in May,1951, he said that relationship between the two friendly and neighborly countries further strengthened in these seven decades.

The minister said that governments of the two countries had made invaluable contributions towards strengthening relationship and mutual cooperation in every sector.

He said that China had played a role of true friend by extending unprecedented support to Pakistan's cause at the United Nations and other international forums.

He said that Pakistan was among few Islamic countries which recognized China as an independent country and always preferred good diplomatic relations with the China.

Dr. Amjad Khan said that China supported Pakistan's interests and reservations both at regional and international level and similarly Pakistan reciprocated by standing behind the China's foreign policy.

He said that $ 64 CPEC project would not create million of job in the country but would user new era of prosperity and development in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.