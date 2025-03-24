Pakistan-China friendship based on mutual respect, shared progress: Deputy Chairman Senate

- Home
Faizan Hashmi Published March 24, 2025 | 04:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2025) Deputy Chairman Senate Syedaal Khan has said that the friendship between Pakistan and China is built on mutual respect, trust, and a shared goal of development.
Speaking as the chief guest at a photo exhibition and Iftar dinner at the Silk Road Cultural Center, he said this strong bond is a source of stability and prosperity for both countries.
He said that Pakistan and China have always supported each other in difficult times. He also stressed the need to further strengthen these ties in every possible way.
The event was held as part of Pakistan Day celebrations and was attended by the Chinese Ambassador, officials from both countries, diplomats, and other prominent personalities.
Syedaal Khan said that increasing cultural and trade exchanges between the two countries are bringing their people closer. He mentioned that visits by Chinese artists and craftsmen would further deepen this friendship.
Talking about the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), he said the longstanding friendship between Pakistan and China made this major project possible.
He added that CPEC is not only connecting the people of both countries but also creating new opportunities for economic growth and regional development. Roads, bridges, tunnels, and modern infrastructure are being built under CPEC, which will increase trade and investment between the two nations.
He also highlighted key projects under CPEC, including Gwadar Port and the two phases of CPEC. He described them as important steps towards Pakistan’s progress and said their completion will benefit the entire region.
Syedaal Khan reaffirmed that the Pakistan-China friendship will continue and both nations will work together for more cooperation in trade and the economy. He also prayed for Pakistan’s development and the lasting success of this strong partnership.
