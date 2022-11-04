UrduPoint.com

Pakistan-China Friendship Unbreachable; Meetings With Chinese Leadership Remained Productive, Useful: PM

Umer Jamshaid Published November 04, 2022 | 09:07 PM

Pakistan-China friendship unbreachable; meetings with Chinese leadership remained productive, useful: PM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif describing Pakistan and China as "iron brothers" and enjoying "unbreachable" friendship has stated that his meetings with Chinese leadership remained most productive and useful

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif describing Pakistan and China as "iron brothers" and enjoying "unbreachable" friendship has stated that his meetings with Chinese leadership remained most productive and useful.

"We are iron brothers because this friendship is unbreachable. Nobody can damage this friendship. Nobody can find any space in this friendship no matter what. We will remain friends. We have been friends and we are there forever," Shehbaz Sharif told China Global Television (CGTN) during his recent two-day official visit to China.

Besides China-Pakistan relations as well as China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), the prime minister during the interview also talked about the regional and international situation.

To a question, PM Shehbaz Sharif said he was returning back to Pakistan "hugely strengthened and encouraged" by massive support from the Chinese leadership to work jointly for the good of two peoples, promote CPEC and B2B (business to Business) investment in Pakistan and also jointly deal with the issues which relate to international considerations.

The prime minister said it was a matter of great privilege and honor for him to visit China on the invitation of Chinese leadership and being the first foreign leader after the 20th National Congress of Chinese Communist Party (CPC).

"It is a great manifestation of our iron brotherhood. It speaks volumes of our friendship, mutual trust and mutual understanding. We deeply appreciate this gesture of the Chinese leadership," he added.

The prime minister said during his visit he had back-to-back meetings most importantly the meetings with President Xi and Premier Li, which were "most friendly, productive, frank and useful".

He said that China and Pakistan agreed to enhance their consultative process to discuss the geopolitical situation, and to discuss how to bring progress and prosperity not only in Pakistan but in the region.

To another question, the prime minister said that China had always been a very prosperous and rich country, adding, "but the foreign entities who came here, made it a colony and looted and plundered its resources." He added that China, who had been bestowed upon by God Almighty with ample resources and energy, had not shown, in anybody's remotest imagination, any germs of expansionism.

"To the contrary, China's philosophy or President Xi's philosophy is about globalization, is about interaction, is about prosperity and progress," the Prime Minister maintained.

He said that the policy of those who believed in containment (of China) were sadly mistaken, adding, however, "they will never be able to contain China." The prime minister said that China is a power and the world cannot operate without China.

"China believes in peaceful means. So Chinese military's progress is not for aggression, it is for its defence and rightly so," he added.

"Keeping in view the past history, China cannot afford to remain weak in this area, therefore China is within its right to be militarily strong. Yet be very cautious and careful as not to give even the slightest of impression that this power is for aggression," he remarked.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister World Business China Visit CPEC Progress Congress God TV From

Recent Stories

Imran Khan says he was aware of assassination plot ..

Imran Khan says he was aware of assassination plot before launching long march

25 minutes ago
 PTI workers block major highways as protest agains ..

PTI workers block major highways as protest against firing attack on Party chief ..

1 minute ago
 Director General Audit BISP calls on SU Vice Chanc ..

Director General Audit BISP calls on SU Vice Chancellor

1 minute ago
 Shehla Raza attends seminar on flood relief activi ..

Shehla Raza attends seminar on flood relief activities

1 minute ago
 Iranian Foreign Minister Says Biden Should Stop Su ..

Iranian Foreign Minister Says Biden Should Stop Supporting Terror, ISIS

1 minute ago
 Dera Police arrest 3 outlaws, recover arms

Dera Police arrest 3 outlaws, recover arms

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.