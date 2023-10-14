As Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar's visit to China approaches, the Highway Research and Training Centre (HRTC) is considered one of the pivotal projects, prominently taking center stage as the primary highlight of this significant visit

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2023) As Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar's visit to China approaches, the Highway Research and Training Centre (HRTC) is considered one of the pivotal projects, prominently taking center stage as the Primary highlight of this significant visit.

The HRTC is a subsidiary of the National Highway Authority (NHA) for carrying out indigenous research in various faculties of highway engineering, including but not limited to pavements, bridges, tunneling environmental engineering, hydraulics, and geotech. It will also impart technical training to NHA engineers.

Under the ambit of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), a promising joint research program is envisioned with the Government of China from 2023 to 2027. This program aimed to foster collaboration and innovation in various domains of highway engineering. A formal memorandum of joint research extension will be finalized and entered into during the PM's visit to China next week.

This extension is poised to be a cornerstone of joint cooperation in road infrastructure, with the National Highway Authority being a vanguard of such mutual cooperation.

It is agreed that the following activities will be completed: Construction of the HRTC Research Institute on 530 acres of land already acquired by NHA for PKR 520 million. This will be constructed by a Chinese contractor or consultant under a Chinese grant of 52 million USD or 374 million RMB (15 billion PKR).

It includes infrastructure, a test track, and indoor and outdoor lab equipment. After completion and required training, it will be handed over to NHA for operation.

LTPP (Long-term Pavement Performance) study under controlled and uncontrolled conditions various research projects in reclaimed asphalt, bridges, tunneling, etc. Training and degree courses in China Development of engineering design manuals and standards for Pakistan As per Chinese standard operating procedures, a designated Chinese consultant is scheduled to arrive in Pakistan soon after the PM's visit concludes to undertake a comprehensive feasibility study. This study will ultimately determine the precise grant amount to support these collaborative endeavors.

This joint research program is expected to have a significant impact on the development of Pakistan's highway infrastructure. It will provide NHA with the latest technologies and expertise to improve the quality, safety, and durability of its roads.

The program will also create new opportunities for the training and development of Pakistani engineers. The Pakistan-China Highway Research and Training Centre is a landmark project that will revolutionize Pakistan's highway infrastructure. It is a testament to the strong ties of friendship and cooperation between the two countries.

The Joint Research Program will help Pakistan develop a state-of-the-art highway network that will meet the needs of its growing economy and population.