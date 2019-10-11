Pakistan, China hold 7th meeting of JWG on Transport Infrastructure

Pakistan and China held the 7th meeting of Join Working Group (JWP) on Transport Infrastructure and signed the agreed minutes here on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2019 ) : Pakistan and China held the 7th meeting of Join Working Group (JWP) on Transport Infrastructure and signed the agreed minutes here on Friday.

Pakistan's Federal Secretary for Communications Jawad Rafique Malik and China's Chief Planner of Ministry of Transport Wang Zhiqing signed the minutes, a press release said.

Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed and senior officers of the ministry and National Highway Authority were also present.

The Chinese delegation, led by Wang Zhiqing, also called on Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed.

While welcoming the delegation, the minister highlighted importance of the JWG Forum and its effectiveness in implementation of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) infrastructure development projects.

Murad Saaed acknowledged and appreciated the hard work, dedication and professional competence of Chinese engineers and their workers.

He expressed his commitment and resolve for removing the impediments in timely completion of the CPEC infrastructure projects, which would help create more job opportunities and give a boost to local business.

The minister informed about the establishment of CPEC Authority to provide one window operation, speed up the project implementation and bring ease to the Chinese investors.

He said Pakistan and China had been enjoying time-tested friendship in every crisis.

Murad Saeed thanked the Peoples Republic of China for their strong support on the Kashmir issue.

He said "We look towards China as a model for economic development, poverty alleviation and eradication of corruption." He further said "we have also flagship program "Ehsas" which focuses on poverty alleviation and empowerment of the poor".

The delegation was also apprised about the three new and priority areas of agriculture, tourism and poverty alleviation in 2nd Phase of CPEC arrangement.

Wang appreciated the hospitality extended by government of Pakistan to the Chinese delegation.

He emphasized on the fact that efforts made on the CPEC would deliver benefits to the present and next generations.

He also acknowledged the hard work put forth by both the sides to realize the vision of their leadership.

Federal Secretary Jawwad Rafique Malik highlighted the importance of JWG on Transport Infrastructure and shared the significant achievements made during the discussions.