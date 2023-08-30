Open Menu

Pakistan, China Hold Bilateral Consultations On Arms Control, Non-proliferation

Faizan Hashmi Published August 30, 2023 | 10:24 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2023 ) :Pakistan and China during the 8th round of two-day Pakistan-China Bilateral Consultations on arms control and non-proliferation, held in Beijing, discussed a broad spectrum of related topics, and the regional and global security situation.

Mohammad Kamran Akhtar, Additional Secretary (Arms Control & Disarmament/Policy Planning) from Pakistan and Sun Xiaobo, Director General, Department of Arms Control, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China led their respective delegations, the Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a press release on Wednesday.

Pakistan's delegation also visited leading think-tanks in Beijing, including China's Arms Control and Disarmament Association (CACDA) and Chinese Institute of Contemporary International Relations (CICR).

It was agreed, during the visits, to further enhance strategic outreach between think-tanks & research institutes of both countries.

The two sides agreed to hold the 9th round next year on a mutually agreed date.

Additional Secretary Mohammad Kamran Akhtar, prior to talks, also called on Sun Weidong, Vice Foreign Minister of the Republic of China.

During the meeting, both sides exchanged in-depth views on China-Pakistan relations, international and regional security situation, and a range of issues of mutual interest.

