Pakistan, China Hold Spokespersons' Dialogue To Strengthen Strategic Communication

Faizan Hashmi Published October 12, 2022 | 03:40 PM

Pakistan, China hold Spokespersons' Dialogue to strengthen strategic communication

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2022 ) :China's Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs and Spokesperson, Hua Chunying held consultation with Assistant Secretary and Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Asim Iftikhar Ahmad via video link.

The two sides exchanged views on China-Pakistan news media exchange, information release, public diplomacy and other topics, according to a statement issued by Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

They agreed to closely communicate and cooperate in the fields of international communication strategy docking, information release coordination, and cracking down on false information, so as to create an increasingly better public opinion environment for the development of China-Pakistan relations, and work together to enhance the international voice of developing countries.

"Glad to have a very productive consultation with H.E. Amb. Asim Iftikhar Ahmad," Hua Chunying tweeted after the meeting.

Asim Iftikhar wished the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China a complete success and firmly believed that under the leadership of the Communist Party of China will embark on a brand-new journey of economic and social development.

In his comments, Pakistan Ambassador to China, Moin ul Haque tweeted: "Spokespersons' Dialogue is an institutionalized mechanism between Foreign Office of Pakistan and China's MFA to strengthen strategic communication. The latest round held was indeed very productive in reinforcing close cooperation and commonality of views."

