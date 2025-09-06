Pakistan-China investment conference a “Roaring Success,” says Ambassador

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2025) Pakistan’s Ambassador to China, Khalil Hashmi, on Friday said the Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif’s recent visit to China was highly successful.

Talking to ptv news, he highlighted Pakistan’s position at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit and advancing bilateral economic cooperation.

He explained that the visit had several key components, the first was Pakistan’s participation in the SCO Summit, where the Prime Minister presented the country’s stance on various issues.

He said that the second included high-level bilateral meetings with several world leaders, including separate meetings with China’s President and Premier.

The third component involved interactions with top Chinese business leaders and investors, including 14 focused meetings, he said.

He further added that the fourth component was the second edition of the Pakistan-China Investment Conference, which he described as a “roaring success.”

Around 900 Chinese and Pakistani enterprises participated, with nearly 2,500 representatives from both countries attending the conference, he said.

The conference covered nine major sectors, including textiles and apparel, chemicals, leather and footwear, petrochemicals, iron, steel and copper, electric vehicles, solar panel manufacturing and storage, agriculture (with eight sub-sectors from farm produce to poultry, dairy, Agri-chemicals, and Agri-tech), as well as software development and fintech.

In total, there were 40 sub-sectors, and the conference facilitated around 3,000 one-on-one meetings in a single day.

Ambassador further said the visit resulted in 21 legally binding joint venture agreements valued at $1.5 billion, alongside 117 memorandums of understanding worth $7 billion. He added that the next focus would be on including six additional sectors in the upcoming conference to be hosted in Pakistan.

He emphasized that the Prime Minister has stressed follow-up and full implementation of these agreements to maximize the benefits for both countries.