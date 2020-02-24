Pakistan-China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry holds awareness session on Coronavirus: PCJCCI President

Pakistan-China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) here Monday expressed solidarity with the people of China in the fight against dreadful Coronavirus through an awareness session on the virus and preventions

The PCJCCI - being a China-specific chamber - is very much concerned about the havoc played by Coronavirus in China. In this context, PCJCCI President Zarak Khan said, "We have initiated a series of media interactions through radio, television and print to diffuse the negativity which has been spread by the Western media regarding coronavirus." The keynote speaker at the session was Brigadier Professor Waheed-uz-Zaman Tariq, one of the leading pathologists and virologists of the country. The chief guest for the event was PengZhengwu, Deputy Consul General China. PCJCCI Senior Vice President Moazzam Ghurki, Secretary General Salahuddin Hanif and Ali Reza Rizvi, Chairman Standing Committee on Tourism were also in presence.

Waheed-uz-Zaman said that Coronavirus had a large family and all its members cause illness ranging from common cold to more severe diseases such as middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS-CoV) and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS-CoV).

"A novel coronavirus (nCoV) is a new strain that has not been previously identified in humans. Coronaviruses are zoonotic, meaning they are transmitted between animals and people," he added. Detailed investigations found that SARS-CoV was transmitted from civet cats to humans and MERS-CoV from dromedary camels to humans.

Several known coronaviruses were circulating in animals that have not yet infected humans. Common symptoms of infection include respiratory symptoms, fever, cough, shortness of breath and breathing difficulties. In more severe cases, infection can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death.

He discussed standard recommendations to prevent infection spread, which include regular hand washing, covering mouth and nose when coughing and sneezing, thoroughly cooking meat and eggs. Avoid close contact with anyone showing symptoms of respiratory illness such as coughing and sneezing.

The deputy consul general of China shared his views by saying, "I am very thankful to the PCJCCI to observe solidarity day with us in the prevailing calamity of coronavirus. The PCJCCI has always been on the forefront to promote the interest of China." He also appreciated the service portfolio of PCJCCI in connection with providing maximum facilitation to existing and prospective investors from China.

Zarak Khan said, "When H1N1 virus broke out in the US in 2009, no one called it "America Virus", then why this novel coronavirus, breaking out in China, is being called "China virus".

He urged the people of Pakistan to stand by the Chinese people at this hour of need. He said this is the time to reciprocate the love and support to China, which we had been receiving from China in all odd times, faced by us in the past.