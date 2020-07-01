Pakistan, China joint mechanism on COVID-19 to strengthen coordination, exchanges: Zhao Lijian

Pakistan and China set up officially a joint prevention controlled mechanism on COVID-19 to strengthen coordination and exchanges between the two countries as well as promoting cooperation while maintaining ongoing response in the long fight against the virus, Chinese Foreign Ministry's Spokesperson said on Wednesday

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2020 ) :Pakistan and China set up officially a joint prevention controlled mechanism on COVID-19 to strengthen coordination and exchanges between the two countries as well as promoting cooperation while maintaining ongoing response in the long fight against the virus, Chinese Foreign Ministry's Spokesperson said on Wednesday.

"The first virtual meeting of the joint prevention controlled mechanism was also held. Representatives from sectors and departments of foreign affairs, public health, education, customs on both sides attended the meeting," he said during his regular briefing held here.

He said the settlement of this mechanism is aimed to strengthen coordination and exchange between the two sides as well as promoting cooperation while maintaining ongoing response in the long fight against the virus.

Regarding the consensus reached between the two sides, he informed that first, both the countries will continue take targeted prevention measures to prevent rebound and spreading of the epidemic and stem cross border spreading.

He said, second, the two countries will strengthen corporation COVID-19 and share experience, adding, "China will continue to provide support and assistance to the best of our capacity.

"� Third, both countries will continue providing facilitation to personnel exchange and economical corporation while maintaining epidemic response.

"We will take good care of the overseas Chinese and Pakistani students and nationals to ensure the smooth implementation off the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) building," he added.

Zhao Lijian remarked that China and Pakistan are all weather strategic partners. Since the outbreak, President Arif Alvi led a delegation to China at the crucial time in our fight against the virus to show firm support and Pakistan also poured its national resources to provide assistance to China.

And, in reciprocity China also provided medical supplies to Pakistan through different channels like the government, military, businesses and social organizations, he added.

"We send the medical teams, held virtual meetings to help each other," he said and added, "This is an embodiment of our relationship as a community with a shared future sharing wheel and woe."He hoped that this mechanism will help the two countries to form synergy in anti epidemic response and to prevail over the virus at an early date.