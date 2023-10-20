Open Menu

Pakistan, China Jointly Call For Ceasefire To End Israel-Palestine Tension

Muhammad Irfan Published October 20, 2023 | 06:17 PM

Pakistan and China on Friday expressed deep concern over the current escalation of tensions and violence between Palestine and Israel, and called for an immediate ceasefire

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2023) Pakistan and China on Friday expressed deep concern over the current escalation of tensions and violence between Palestine and Israel, and called for an immediate ceasefire.

In a joint statement issued at the conclusion of Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar's visit to China, both sides reiterated that the fundamental way out of the conflict lied in implementing the "two-state solution and establishing an independent State of Palestine."

The joint statement called for the cessation of hostilities and every possible effort to protect civilians and avert an even worse humanitarian disaster in Gaza.

The two sides reaffirmed their commitment to the purposes and principles of the UN Charter and to jointly upholding the international system with the United Nations at its core, the international order underpinned by international law, and the basic norms governing international relations underpinned by the purposes and principles of the UN Charter.

"Both sides stand for unity and cooperation of the international community, oppose hegemonism and power politics, adhere to true multilateralism, and promote humanity’s common values of peace, development, equity, justice, democracy and freedom," it said.

