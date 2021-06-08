Pakistan, China jointly working on epidemics control: Dr Yasmin

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2021 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid has said that Pakistan and China are jointly working on developing coordination to control epidemics.

She said this in a meeting with the delegation of Orange Line Metro Train here at Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, on Tuesday.

She said that Pak-China friendship had been exemplary for decades. She said that frontline workers were vaccinated on priority basis. "Pakistani people are thankful to the Chinese people for support during the coronavirus Pandemic," she said.

She thanked China for their technical support for the preparation of vaccine.

"We are working on doubling the vaccination capacity in Punjab," she said.

Deputy CEO Orange Line Train Li Chen appreciated the efforts of the Health Minister in combating pandemic and developing vaccination facilities. He specially thanked the Minister for provision of COVID-19 vaccination for 1400 employees of the Orange Line. A shield was presented to Minister for Health by the delegation.

Orange Line Train GM Li Jianquan, DGM Pan Song, DGM Nouman Akhtar presented details of the Orange Train project to the Minister.

Additional Secretary Development P&SHD Omer Farooq and other officials attended the meeting.