Pakistan-China media should play role to nurture historic ties, promote friendship: Ambassador Haque

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2022 ) :Pakistan Ambassador to China, Moin ul Haque has called upon the Pakistani and Chinese media to play a crucial role to help nurture historic ties, educate people, tell stories of friendship between the two countries and continue advancing new and innovative ideas for achieving a shared destiny.

The media from both countries should enhance further cooperation to counter all the negative propaganda against China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) to promote economic stability, development and deepen friendship between the two countries.

He made these remarks while addressing the 7th CPEC Media Forum via video link held on Thursday. Themed "Enhance New Media Cooperation to Depict Multidimensional and Comprehensive CPEC", the purpose of this forum is to offer a platform for in-depth exchanges and discussion on topics such as "Pakistan, Global Development Initiative, and the Role of Media" and "Give Scope to Media to Objectively and Fairly Report CPEC".

Ambassador Haque said that media cooperation between the two nations has played a historic role to promote bilateral relations. Over the last seven decades, the Pakistan-China friendship has evolved into an "All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership" permeating across all sections of the two societies.

He expressed the confidence that a fruitful exchange of views today would enhance media cooperation between our two countries and help us deepen our friendship and understand each other's point of view.

Ambassador Haque said that despite CPEC's success, it is unfortunate that some sections have attempted to undermine its achievements. They have resorted to wishful distortion of facts with a view to advancing their narrow geopolitical interests, added that well-organized propaganda has been launched by the detractors of the Pakistan-China friendship to sow seeds of doubt and suspicion about BRI and CPEC.

"The leadership of our two countries are cognizant of this challenge and understand the role of media organizations in promoting an unbiased, objective, and fair assessment of CPEC and BRI", he added.

He suggested that media organizations should highlight the historic nature of the Pakistan-China all-weather partnership and its role in regional peace and stability.

He said that the discourse on CPEC should particularly bring to fore its concrete and tangible achievements for the socio-economic prosperity of the people of Pakistan.

"Its impact on transforming the lives of individuals should be highlighted to counter the nefarious propaganda spread by detractors of the Pakistan-China friendship," he added.

He advised that documentaries and movies should be made to highlight the common heritage rooted in Asian values and the cultural affinity of the two countries.