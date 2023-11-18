Open Menu

Pakistan, China Most Reliable Neighbours, Iron Brothers: Solangi

Faizan Hashmi Published November 18, 2023 | 12:30 PM

MALE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2023) Minister for Information, Broadcasting, and Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Solangi said on Saturday that China and Pakistan were each other's most reliable good neighbors, good friends, and 'iron brothers'.

This he said during his sidelines meetings with Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Sun Weidong and Chinese State Councillor Miss Shen Yiqin here on the occasion of the banquet given by the President of the Maldives, Muhammad Muizhu.

He said that Pakistan and China's friendship had been time-tested and steadfast at every opportunity.

Important issues related to mutual interests were also discussed in the meetings.

Reiteration of commitment to promote bilateral cooperation in various fields of mutual interest between the two countries was also done in the meetings.

