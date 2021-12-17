Pakistan-China painting and design exhibition held in Beijing

As part of the celebrating activities to commemorate the 70th anniversary of establishment of Pakistan-China bilateral relations, an Art and Design Exhibition was held at the Embassy of Pakistan, Beijing

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2021 ) :As part of the celebrating activities to commemorate the 70th anniversary of establishment of Pakistan-China bilateral relations, an Art and Design Exhibition was held at the Embassy of Pakistan, Beijing.

The exhibition was participated by more than 60 Chinese artists including Zhao Ling, Ma Laiming, Wu Suang and Huang Anni.

Addressing on the occasion, Pakistan Ambassador to China, Moin ul Haque highly appreciated the work of Chinese artists which depicted innovation, rich cultural diversity and scenic beauty.

He also applauded urdu and Arabic calligraphy displayed with artistic styles and unique patterns.

He said that such exhibitions would be instrumental in promoting cultural and people to people ties between the two countries.

The Ambassador also awarded appreciation certificates to the artists and designers.