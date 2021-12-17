UrduPoint.com

Pakistan-China Painting And Design Exhibition Held In Beijing

Faizan Hashmi 34 seconds ago Fri 17th December 2021 | 08:55 PM

Pakistan-China painting and design exhibition held in Beijing

As part of the celebrating activities to commemorate the 70th anniversary of establishment of Pakistan-China bilateral relations, an Art and Design Exhibition was held at the Embassy of Pakistan, Beijing

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2021 ) :As part of the celebrating activities to commemorate the 70th anniversary of establishment of Pakistan-China bilateral relations, an Art and Design Exhibition was held at the Embassy of Pakistan, Beijing.

The exhibition was participated by more than 60 Chinese artists including Zhao Ling, Ma Laiming, Wu Suang and Huang Anni.

Addressing on the occasion, Pakistan Ambassador to China, Moin ul Haque highly appreciated the work of Chinese artists which depicted innovation, rich cultural diversity and scenic beauty.

He also applauded urdu and Arabic calligraphy displayed with artistic styles and unique patterns.

He said that such exhibitions would be instrumental in promoting cultural and people to people ties between the two countries.

The Ambassador also awarded appreciation certificates to the artists and designers.

Related Topics

Pakistan China Beijing Arab

Recent Stories

India-produced Covid vaccine receives emergency ap ..

India-produced Covid vaccine receives emergency approval: WHO

29 seconds ago
 ICoast dockers stike paralyzes Abidjan port

ICoast dockers stike paralyzes Abidjan port

30 seconds ago
 Supreme Court restores sacked govt employees

Supreme Court restores sacked govt employees

31 seconds ago
 Kremlin Forwards Complaints About Medical Tests fo ..

Kremlin Forwards Complaints About Medical Tests for Foreigners to Migration Offi ..

33 seconds ago
 Polish MPs adopt media ownership law slammed by US ..

Polish MPs adopt media ownership law slammed by US

3 minutes ago
 Denmark's Eriksen leaves Inter Milan 'by mutual co ..

Denmark's Eriksen leaves Inter Milan 'by mutual consent'

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.