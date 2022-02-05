UrduPoint.com

Pakistan, China PMs Review Bilateral Ties, Regional Situation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 05, 2022 | 10:20 PM

Pakistan, China PMs review bilateral ties, regional situation

BEIJING, Feb 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan held wide-ranging talks with Li Keqiang, Premier of the State Council of the People's Republic of China here on Saturday and the two leaders reviewed the entire gamut of bilateral ties including discussions on the bilateral economic and trade relations, onward march of CPEC and important issues of regional and global concern.

He was accompanied by the Foreign Minister; Minister for Finance; Minister for Planning, Reform and Special Initiatives; Minister for Information and Broadcasting and senior officials.

The interaction between the two leaders was marked by traditional sentiments of warmth, deep mutual trust and understanding.

The two sides reaffirmed the centrality of the Pakistan-China All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership and reiterated support for each other's issues of core interest.

Congratulating Premier Li for organizing Beijing Winter Olympics, the Prime Minister highlighted that strategic ties between Pakistan and China served the fundamental interests of the two countries and were a factor of peace and stability in the region. He added that successful celebrations of the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations held last year injected a new impetus to bilateral friendship.

The Prime Minister thanked the Chinese government for support and assistance to Pakistan in dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic and timely supply of vaccines.

The Prime Minister appreciated the transformational impact of CPEC on Pakistan's infrastructure, energy, socio-economic development and improvement in livelihoods of the people.

He underlined that Pakistan was committed to high quality development of CPEC through its mutually reinforcing industrial, trade, health, digital and green corridors.

The Prime Minister shared with Premier Li the measures taken by the government to provide policy guidance and support for enhanced Chinese investments in the CPEC SEZs and Special Technology Zones, and for safety and security of Chinese nationals, projects and institutions in Pakistan.

Exchanging views on the regional security situation, the Prime Minister highlighted the serious situation in IIOJK as well as the importance of urgent action by the international community to alleviate sufferings of the Kashmiri people. He also underscored the importance of Pakistan and China working together to promote shared objectives of peace, stability and development in Afghanistan and regional connectivity.

The two leaders agreed to work closely on further deepening bilateral economic engagement and reaffirmed their commitment to further advance the multifaceted strategic cooperative ties and building the Pakistan-China Community of Shared Future in the New Era.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Afghanistan Prime Minister Technology China CPEC Beijing March Olympics Government

Recent Stories

Nora Fatehi reveals her Instagram account was hack ..

Nora Fatehi reveals her Instagram account was hacked

4 hours ago
 Gehraiyaan taught her not to judge people: Deepika ..

Gehraiyaan taught her not to judge people: Deepika Padukone

4 hours ago
 PML-N, PPP decide to send PTI govt packing home

PML-N, PPP decide to send PTI govt packing home

4 hours ago
 PM meets Chinese counterpart, Uzbek President in B ..

PM meets Chinese counterpart, Uzbek President in Beijing

4 hours ago
 TMA Gambit observed Kashmir Solidarity Day

TMA Gambit observed Kashmir Solidarity Day

5 hours ago
 Kashmiri people through struggle will eventually o ..

Kashmiri people through struggle will eventually obtain right to self-determinat ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>