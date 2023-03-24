Pakistan, China reaffirm commitment to CPEC

(@Abdulla99267510)

Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said the affirmation to this effect was made during the Third Round of Pakistan-China Bilateral Political Consultations held in Beijing.

At her weekly news briefing in Islamabad today, Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said the affirmation to this effect was made during the Third Round of Pakistan-China Bilateral Political Consultations held in Beijing.

She said the two sides also agreed to expand and reinforce political and security cooperation, bilateral trade, economic and financial cooperation, cultural exchanges, tourism, and people-to-people ties.

The Spokesperson urged India to stop suppression of journalists and human rights defenders and its policy of stifling freedom of expression and assembly in the occupied territory.