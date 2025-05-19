Open Menu

Pakistan, China Reaffirm Commitment To Strengthen Cooperation In Health Sector

Umer Jamshaid Published May 19, 2025 | 09:33 PM

Pakistan and China have reaffirmed their longstanding commitment to enhancing cooperation in the health sector, as the 77th World Health Assembly continues in Geneva

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2025) Pakistan and China have reaffirmed their longstanding commitment to enhancing cooperation in the health sector, as the 77th World Health Assembly continues in Geneva.

Pakistan’s Federal Minister for Health, Mustafa Kamal on Monday met with his Chinese counterpart on the sidelines of the global health summit, signaling a renewed push in health diplomacy.

In a significant bilateral meeting, the two leaders discussed avenues of mutual interest and pledged to deepen collaboration in areas such as vaccine production, traditional medicine, and the integration of advanced medical technologies.

Highlighting the enduring bond between the two nations, Kamal remarked, “The friendship between Pakistan and China is exemplary.

The hearts of our people beat in unison.” He stressed Pakistan’s intent to leverage China’s expertise to strengthen its healthcare infrastructure and reduce dependency on imported medicines through enhanced local production.

“The Government of Pakistan is committed to advancing domestic manufacturing capabilities in vaccines and pharmaceuticals,” Kamal said. “This meeting marks a significant step forward in strengthening bilateral cooperation in health.”

He noted that under the leadership of the Prime Minister, ongoing health sector reforms aim to build a resilient and self-reliant healthcare system.

The Chinese Health Minister echoed similar sentiments, reaffirming China’s readiness to expand collaboration and share knowledge to help both countries achieve their healthcare development goals.

This engagement underscores Pakistan’s proactive stance in forging strategic international partnerships to improve public health outcomes and foster innovation in the sector.

