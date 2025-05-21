Pakistan, China reaffirm resolve to continue cooperation for regional peace, development

- Home
Muhammad Irfan Published May 21, 2025 | 12:10 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2025) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Tuesday held in-depth consultations with the Foreign Minister of China, Wang Yi in Beijing.
During the meeting both sides expressed their firm resolve to continue bilateral cooperation for regional peace, development and stability.
The two sides exchanged views on evolving situation in South Asia, future trajectory of Pakistan-China friendship, and CPEC 2.0.
Hailing All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership and ironclad friendship between Pakistan and China, both leaders expressed satisfaction at the commonality of views on all issues of mutual interest.
