Open Menu

Pakistan, China Reaffirm Resolve To Continue Cooperation For Regional Peace, Development

Muhammad Irfan Published May 21, 2025 | 12:10 AM

Pakistan, China reaffirm resolve to continue cooperation for regional peace, development

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2025) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Tuesday held in-depth consultations with the Foreign Minister of China, Wang Yi in Beijing.

During the meeting both sides expressed their firm resolve to continue bilateral cooperation for regional peace, development and stability.

The two sides exchanged views on evolving situation in South Asia, future trajectory of Pakistan-China friendship, and CPEC 2.0.

Hailing All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership and ironclad friendship between Pakistan and China, both leaders expressed satisfaction at the commonality of views on all issues of mutual interest.

Recent Stories

Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif urges ..

Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif urges PTI to change attitude for ta ..

39 minutes ago
 Syed Asim Munir's promotion to Field Marshal: A la ..

Syed Asim Munir's promotion to Field Marshal: A landmark in Pakistan’s militar ..

47 minutes ago
 Wali Khan congratulates Asim Munir on promotion to ..

Wali Khan congratulates Asim Munir on promotion to Field Marshal rank

47 minutes ago
 Balochistan govt committed to promote quality educ ..

Balochistan govt committed to promote quality education, restores 2800 schools: ..

47 minutes ago
 Fire disrupts power supply in several areas

Fire disrupts power supply in several areas

50 minutes ago
 Salik congratulates Syed Asim Munir on becoming Fi ..

Salik congratulates Syed Asim Munir on becoming Field Marshal

50 minutes ago
Aleem congratulates Syed Asim Munir on promotion t ..

Aleem congratulates Syed Asim Munir on promotion to Field Marshal

50 minutes ago
 Mushaal lauds nation for supporting forces in rece ..

Mushaal lauds nation for supporting forces in recent Pak-India tension

50 minutes ago
 CM reviews development progress, approves beautifi ..

CM reviews development progress, approves beautification projects for 17 distric ..

50 minutes ago
 Sardar Awais congratulates Syed Asim Munir on beco ..

Sardar Awais congratulates Syed Asim Munir on becoming Field Federal Minister fo ..

1 hour ago
 Kamal holds meeting with Turkish counterpart

Kamal holds meeting with Turkish counterpart

1 hour ago
 Pakistan, Kazakhstan agree to strengthen ties thro ..

Pakistan, Kazakhstan agree to strengthen ties through road naming, joint project ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan