Pakistan, China reaffirm support to each other on core issues

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2024) Pakistan and China on Monday reiterated their support to each other on all core issues and pledged to develop China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) phase-II at the highest standards.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and Chinese Premier Li Qiang led the delegation-level talks at the Prime Minister's House.

During the meeting, the two leaders discussed all aspects of bilateral relations and discussed regional and global issues of mutual interest, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

The two leaders expressed satisfaction that the Pakistan-China Strategic Cooperative Partnership which was based on mutual trust and shared principles was being further strengthened with the passage of time.

The two sides also stressed the need for timely completion of all the ongoing projects including industry, modernization of agriculture, information technology, science and technology for the mutual benefits and for the socio-economic development of Pakistan.

The two leaders also expressed satisfaction that cooperation under CPEC had entered into a new phase.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif assured Pakistan's unwavering commitment to ensure the safety of Chinese nationals and projects in Pakistan.

The two sides agreed to continue the high-level contacts, including strengthening of all areas of bilateral cooperation.

In the meeting, discussions were held regarding the relocation of Chinese industry to Pakistan and strategies to increase Chinese investment in Pakistan.

It was reiterated in the meeting that Pakistan and China would continue close consultations on issues of regional and global importance and at the multilateral fora.