Pakistan, China Reaffirm Their Commitment To Further Deepen Strategic Cooperation

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 20, 2022 | 12:13 PM

Both had a comprehensive exchange of views on the entire spectrum of bilateral partnership and multilateral cooperation, including at the United Nations.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 20th, 2022) Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari met with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi, on the sidelines of the 77th Session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

The Foreign Minister conveyed profound gratitude to the Chinese leadership, government and people for China’s prompt support and robust assistance to Pakistan in the wake of catastrophic floods.

Recalling the summit meeting between Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and President Xi Jinping in Samarkand on Thursday, the two Foreign Ministers reaffirmed full commitment to further deepening of strategic cooperation, extending strong support for each other’s core interests and major concerns.

They also expressed resolve to enhance economic engagement, accelerate high-quality development of CPEC, and strengthen bilateral security cooperation.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto highlighted Pakistan’s close convergence with China on multilateral issues premised on the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, multilateralism, free trade, and development.

