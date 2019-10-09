The leadership of Pakistan and China, during two-day official visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan, reaffirmed their support on issues concerning each other's core interests

The Chinese leaders reiterated solidarity with Pakistan in safeguarding its territorial sovereignty, independence and security. The Pakistan side reaffirmed its commitment to the One China Policy.

Supporting One Country Two Systems, Pakistan reiterated that the affairs of Hong Kong were China's internal matter and all countries should uphold international law and basic norms of non-interference in internal affairs of other countries. According to the joint statement issued here on Wednesday after conclusion of Prime Minister Imran Khan's visit, the Pakistan side briefed the Chinese side on the situation in Jammu and Kashmir, including its concerns, position, and current urgent issues.

The Chinese side responded that it was paying close attention to the current situation in Jammu and Kashmir, and reiterated that the Kashmir issue was a dispute left from history, and should be properly and peacefully resolved based on the United Nations Charter, relevant UN Security Council resolutions and bilateral agreements.

"China opposes any unilateral actions that complicate the situation." The two sides underlined that a peaceful, stable, cooperative and prosperous South Asia was in common interest of all parties. Parties needed to settle disputes and issues in the region through dialogue on the basis of equality and mutual respect. The Pakistani side underscored that the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was a transformational project. A CPEC Authority was established to oversee the expeditious implementation of CPEC projects. Both the sides maintained that the second phase of CPEC would promote industrial and socio-economic development in Pakistan.

The Pakistani side also underlined that the Gwadar Port had been granted various facilities enabling it to become a trade and logistical hub for the region. The two sides expressed determination to speedily execute CPEC so that its growth potential could be fully realized making it a high-quality demonstration project for the BRI (Belt and Road Initiative). The two sides maintained that the ninth session of the Joint Cooperation Committee (JCC) to be held in November in Islamabad would further fast-track implementation of the ongoing projects and explore new avenues of cooperation, including ML-1.

The two sides also underlined that Chinese investment in Special Economic Zones (SEZs) and collaboration in the SME (small medium enterprises) sector would further expand Pakistan's industrial base and diversify its export base. Both the sides agreed to jointly study identified projects by the Pakistan side in power, petroleum, gas, agriculture, industrial and infrastructure sectors. Those projects were entrusted to the Joint Working Groups (JWGs) concerned for deliberation and subsequent consideration by the Joint Coordination Committee (JCC). The two sides held in-depth exchange of views on deepening bilateral cooperation in the areas of trade, investment, finance, defence and security, education, agriculture, social sector, people-to-people contacts and cultural linkages.

Both the sides renewed their commitment to reinforce sister-city ties and were happy to note that a major event was being organized in Islamabad in November 2019 to deepen cultural cooperation and people-to-people ties between the two countries. The two sides underlined that educational links between the two countries were becoming stronger. Prime Minister Imran Khan thanked the Chinese leadership for providing opportunities to Pakistani students to study in China. He hoped that those students would play an important role in further deepening historic and deep-rooted ties between the two iron brothers. Prime Minister Imran Khan thanked the Chinese leadership for China's consistent support for Pakistan's economic development.

The two sides agreed that early implementation of the Second Phase of the China-Pakistan Free Trade Agreement would contribute to increase in bilateral trade. Both the sides also agreed to take full advantage of the China-Pakistan Joint Economic and Trade Commission to achieve balanced and sustainable development of bilateral economic and trade cooperation. The leaders reviewed the excellent bilateral defence cooperation and agreed to further strength that cooperation in the areas of military exercises, training cooperation, personnel exchanges, and equipment and technology cooperation. Reaffirming that there was no military solution in Afghanistan, the two sides agreed that peace and stability in that country was vital for regional security and expressed satisfaction at the important outcomes of the Third China-Afghanistan-Pakistan Foreign Minister's Dialogue held in Islamabad on September 7, 2019.

The Chinese side appreciated Pakistan's efforts in promoting peace and reconciliation process in Afghanistan. Both the sides maintained that an inclusive, and Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace process would be key to bring peace and stability in the country. The two sides also reaffirmed their commitment to fight terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, and called on all the countries to strengthen international cooperation on counter-terrorism.

China appreciated Pakistan's unrelenting efforts and tremendous sacrifices in countering terrorism. It supported Pakistan in implementing its National Action Plan and called on the international community to objectively recognize Pakistan's contributions to regional peace and security through its success in fight against terrorism. Both the sides expressed satisfaction over the close cooperation between the two countries at multilateral fora, and resolved to deepen strategic coordination and consultation.

The two sides reaffirmed their commitment to the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, and support for multilateralism and win-win cooperation.During the visit, Premier Li Keqiang and Prime Minister Imran Khan witnessed the signing of various agreements/MoUs (memorandums of understanding). Leaders of the two countries had in-depth exchange of views on a wide range of bilateral, regional and international issues of mutual interest. Meetings were marked by traditional warmth, mutual understanding and strategic trust, the joint statement said.