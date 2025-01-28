Pakistan, China reiterate commitment to elevating bilateral ties to new heights

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2025) Ambassador of China in Islamabad Jiang Zaidong on Tuesday met with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar wherein both sides expressed their commitment to elevating bilateral ties to new heights and further solidifying their strategic partnership.

During the meeting, they reaffirmed the Pak-China All-Weather Strategic Partnership, which was a cornerstone of bilateral relations between the two states, according to a Foreign Office press release.

They reviewed the progress of CPEC 2.

0, calling it a significant project aimed at enhancing economic cooperation and regional connectivity.

On behalf of Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, Ambassador Jiang extended an invitation to DPM Dar to attend the High-Level UN Security Council Event "Practicing Multilateralism, Reforming and Improving Global Governance", hosted by China under its Presidency of the UNSC, on February 18,, 2025 in New York.

The deputy prime minister accepted the invitation, underscoring Pakistan's commitment to multilateral cooperation.