Open Menu

Pakistan, China Reiterate Commitment To Elevating Bilateral Ties To New Heights

Faizan Hashmi Published January 28, 2025 | 03:00 PM

Pakistan, China reiterate commitment to elevating bilateral ties to new heights

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2025) Ambassador of China in Islamabad Jiang Zaidong on Tuesday met with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar wherein both sides expressed their commitment to elevating bilateral ties to new heights and further solidifying their strategic partnership.

During the meeting, they reaffirmed the Pak-China All-Weather Strategic Partnership, which was a cornerstone of bilateral relations between the two states, according to a Foreign Office press release.

They reviewed the progress of CPEC 2.

0, calling it a significant project aimed at enhancing economic cooperation and regional connectivity.

On behalf of Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, Ambassador Jiang extended an invitation to DPM Dar to attend the High-Level UN Security Council Event "Practicing Multilateralism, Reforming and Improving Global Governance", hosted by China under its Presidency of the UNSC, on February 18,, 2025 in New York.

The deputy prime minister accepted the invitation, underscoring Pakistan's commitment to multilateral cooperation.

Recent Stories

UAE Leaders congratulate President of Belarus on r ..

UAE Leaders congratulate President of Belarus on re-election

5 minutes ago
 National Human Rights Institution approves operati ..

National Human Rights Institution approves operational plan

5 minutes ago
 Four players added to star-studded line up for Mub ..

Four players added to star-studded line up for Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open

5 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Festival 2025 to open with New Japan Phi ..

Abu Dhabi Festival 2025 to open with New Japan Philharmonic Orchestra

35 minutes ago
 Calling someone ‘plastic’ is disrespectful: Kh ..

Calling someone ‘plastic’ is disrespectful: Khushi Kapoor defends cosmetic s ..

1 hour ago
 Laidlaw Foundation, NYUAD forge partnership to sha ..

Laidlaw Foundation, NYUAD forge partnership to shape future leaders

1 hour ago
Hamdan Foundation participates in Arab Health Exhi ..

Hamdan Foundation participates in Arab Health Exhibition and Congress 2025

1 hour ago
 Aliya Hamza criticizes FIRs against PTI amid calls ..

Aliya Hamza criticizes FIRs against PTI amid calls for reconciliation

1 hour ago
 Arabian Purebred Horse Race kicks off Wednesday in ..

Arabian Purebred Horse Race kicks off Wednesday in Al Dhafra

2 hours ago
 New update for property buyers in Pakistan

New update for property buyers in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Digital Department launches new corporate ..

Sharjah Digital Department launches new corporate identity

2 hours ago
 China welcomes 'Year of the Snake' with large-scal ..

China welcomes 'Year of the Snake' with large-scale traditional celebrations

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan