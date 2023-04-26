UrduPoint.com

Pakistan, China Reiterate Need For Maintaining Peace In Region

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 26, 2023 | 04:37 PM

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 26th, 2023) Pakistan and China have reiterated the need for maintaining peace and stability in the region and enhancing military to military cooperation.

This came at a meeting between Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir and the Commander of People's Liberation Army (PLA) China at the PLA Army Headquarters in Beijing.

Earlier on arrival at the PLA Army Headquarters, the Army Chief was given a warm welcome and was presented with guard of honor.

The Army Chief witnessed a demonstration of the operational capabilities of the PLA Army troops. He praised the high standards of training and the professionalism displayed by the soldiers.

General Asim Munir will hold further meetings with military leaders in China to enhance the longstanding relations between the two militaries.

