Open Menu

Pakistan, China Resolve For Enhanced Economic Cooperation, High-quality CPEC Development

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 18, 2023 | 06:42 PM

Pakistan, China resolve for enhanced economic cooperation, high-quality CPEC development

Pakistan and China on Wednesday expressed the collective resolve to enhance economic cooperation, with renewed focus on the centrality of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and its high-quality development

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2023) Pakistan and China on Wednesday expressed the collective resolve to enhance economic cooperation, with renewed focus on the centrality of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and its high-quality development.

The bilateral relations were discussed in a meeting between Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar and Member of the Standing Committee of Politburo of Communist Party of China Li Xi.

The prime minister congratulated Li on the successful hosting of the 3rd Belt and Road Forum by China and felicitated him on his election as the member of Politburo Standing Committee.

The two leaders reaffirmed the commitment of Pakistan and China to strengthen bilateral political and economic ties and their unwavering support to each other on core issues.

The two leaders also discussed measures to increase the volume of Chinese investment in Pakistan, especially in ICT, mining, infrastructure and agriculture sectors.

They emphasized the importance of expanding industrial cooperation and the development of Special Economic Zones in Pakistan.

Prime Minister Kakar and Li exchanged views on anti-corruption and financial discipline.

The prime minister briefed the Chinese leader about measures taken by Pakistan for transparent and inclusive governance and evinced interest to learn from the Chinese experience.

APP/iar

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Prime Minister China Agriculture Road CPEC From

Recent Stories

MEPCO takes 'solemn oath' against bribery from con ..

MEPCO takes 'solemn oath' against bribery from consumers

6 minutes ago
 PFA discards 220 litre fake carbonated drinks

PFA discards 220 litre fake carbonated drinks

2 minutes ago
 DC Abbottabad chairs meeting to review measures fo ..

DC Abbottabad chairs meeting to review measures for upcoming elections

2 minutes ago
 Riaz Soomro posted as DG BISP Sindh

Riaz Soomro posted as DG BISP Sindh

2 minutes ago
 RTA Hazara introduces reduced transport fares

RTA Hazara introduces reduced transport fares

2 minutes ago
 CBI breaks new ground at GITEX Global 2023 by lead ..

CBI breaks new ground at GITEX Global 2023 by leading digital revolution

14 minutes ago
Quaid-i-Azam University hosts Rectors Conferenc Re ..

Quaid-i-Azam University hosts Rectors Conferenc Regional Roundtable

10 minutes ago
 IESCO issues 2-day power suspension programme

IESCO issues 2-day power suspension programme

11 minutes ago
 LESCO chief listens to customers’ complaints

LESCO chief listens to customers’ complaints

11 minutes ago
 Annual Urs of Sakhi Jam Dataar to begin on Nov 20

Annual Urs of Sakhi Jam Dataar to begin on Nov 20

11 minutes ago
 President for enhancing trade, economic cooperatio ..

President for enhancing trade, economic cooperation with Morocco

30 minutes ago
 HEC deliberates on capacity-building policy for af ..

HEC deliberates on capacity-building policy for affiliated colleges of Punjab

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan