Pakistan, China resolve for enhanced economic cooperation, high-quality CPEC development

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2023) Pakistan and China on Wednesday expressed the collective resolve to enhance economic cooperation, with renewed focus on the centrality of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and its high-quality development.

The bilateral relations were discussed in a meeting between Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar and Member of the Standing Committee of Politburo of Communist Party of China Li Xi.

The prime minister congratulated Li on the successful hosting of the 3rd Belt and Road Forum by China and felicitated him on his election as the member of Politburo Standing Committee.

The two leaders reaffirmed the commitment of Pakistan and China to strengthen bilateral political and economic ties and their unwavering support to each other on core issues.

The two leaders also discussed measures to increase the volume of Chinese investment in Pakistan, especially in ICT, mining, infrastructure and agriculture sectors.

They emphasized the importance of expanding industrial cooperation and the development of Special Economic Zones in Pakistan.

Prime Minister Kakar and Li exchanged views on anti-corruption and financial discipline.

The prime minister briefed the Chinese leader about measures taken by Pakistan for transparent and inclusive governance and evinced interest to learn from the Chinese experience.

