- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- Pakistan, China resolve to protect CPEC from detractors; ensure projects' timely completion
Pakistan, China Resolve To Protect CPEC From Detractors; Ensure Projects' Timely Completion
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 07, 2024 | 07:04 PM
Pakistan and China on Friday expressed their firm commitment to protect the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) from its detractors and adversaries, ensure the timely completion of all ongoing projects, and support the high-quality CPEC development
BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2024) Pakistan and China on Friday expressed their firm commitment to protect the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) from its detractors and adversaries, ensure the timely completion of all ongoing projects, and support the high-quality CPEC development.
The bilateral ties and cooperation were discussed in the delegation-level talks between Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and Chinese Premier Li Qiang at the Great Hall of the People, here. The prime minister was accompanied by key members of his cabinet.
A welcome ceremony was arranged in honour of the prime minister on his arrival at the Great Hall of the People.
During the talks, the two leaders discussed the entire spectrum of bilateral relations, regional and global developments of mutual interest.
They noted that the Pakistan-China All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership was characterized by mutual trust, shared principles and strategic convergence.
Premier Li congratulated Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Pakistan's election as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council.
The two leaders reaffirmed unwavering support for each other on core issues and expressed continued commitment and support for the high-quality development of CPEC.
They also emphasized the timely completion of all ongoing projects with a special focus on industrial development, agriculture modernization, science and technology, and development of Special Economic Zones for mutually beneficial and socio-economic development of Pakistan.
The two sides discussed the significance of Gwadar as an important pillar of CPEC and agreed to expedite the timely completion of all related infrastructure projects to transform Gwadar into a regional economic hub.
They also expressed their firm commitment to protect CPEC from its detractors and adversaries and to upgrade CPEC in the form of enhanced cooperation.
Prime Minister Shehbaz reaffirmed Pakistan's unflinching resolve to ensure the safety and security of Chinese personnel and projects in Pakistan.
The two sides agreed to maintain high-level exchanges including strengthening institutional linkages at all tiers and in all spheres of bilateral cooperation. Pakistan and China will also continue to consult closely on issues of regional and global significance and multilateral fora, especially during the two-year tenure of Pakistan as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council.
The delegation-level talks were followed by an MoU signing ceremony, witnessed by Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and Premier Li Qiang, where both signed 23 MoUs and agreements deepening cooperation in transport infrastructure, industry, energy, agriculture, media, health, water, socio-economic development and others of mutual interest.
The meeting was followed by an official banquet hosted by Premier Li Qiang in honour of the prime minister.
Recent Stories
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Ireland opt to bowl first against Canada
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Scotland beat Namibia by five wickets
US hiring surges past expectations as job market still strong
BISP plays crucial role in women empowerment: Rubina Khalid
Strong coordination, collective approach emphasised to counter global warming, h ..
Saudi envoy calls on Governor KP, discusses promotion of bilateral cooperation
Insolence of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) by Hindutva goons in Srinagar unacceptable: ..
Punjab to set up model farms on LHC orders to promote environment-friendly agric ..
Punjab CM unveils historic package for development of farmers
The two-day mango, handicrafts expo to begin on Saturday
Punjab University, Lahore LEADS University ink MoU
Commissioner for ensuring 100 percent target of anti-polio drive
More Stories From Pakistan
-
BISP plays crucial role in women empowerment: Rubina Khalid15 minutes ago
-
Strong coordination, collective approach emphasised to counter global warming, heat wave: Romina15 minutes ago
-
Saudi envoy calls on Governor KP, discusses promotion of bilateral cooperation15 minutes ago
-
Insolence of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) by Hindutva goons in Srinagar unacceptable: Jaral15 minutes ago
-
Punjab to set up model farms on LHC orders to promote environment-friendly agriculture15 minutes ago
-
Punjab CM unveils historic package for development of farmers18 minutes ago
-
The two-day mango, handicrafts expo to begin on Saturday22 minutes ago
-
Commissioner for ensuring 100 percent target of anti-polio drive22 minutes ago
-
KP Food Safety and Halal Food Authority conducts operations in DIKhan22 minutes ago
-
Incumbent govt committed to working with UNFPA on health challenges: Governor32 minutes ago
-
Salik appreciates ILO's efforts, initiatives to support workers, mitigate adverse crises faced by Ga ..22 minutes ago
-
DC Jhang inspects cattle market ahead of Eid-ul-Azha46 minutes ago