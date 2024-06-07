Open Menu

Pakistan, China Resolve To Protect CPEC From Detractors; Ensure Projects' Timely Completion

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 07, 2024 | 07:04 PM

Pakistan, China resolve to protect CPEC from detractors; ensure projects' timely completion

Pakistan and China on Friday expressed their firm commitment to protect the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) from its detractors and adversaries, ensure the timely completion of all ongoing projects, and support the high-quality CPEC development

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2024) Pakistan and China on Friday expressed their firm commitment to protect the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) from its detractors and adversaries, ensure the timely completion of all ongoing projects, and support the high-quality CPEC development.

The bilateral ties and cooperation were discussed in the delegation-level talks between Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and Chinese Premier Li Qiang at the Great Hall of the People, here. The prime minister was accompanied by key members of his cabinet.

A welcome ceremony was arranged in honour of the prime minister on his arrival at the Great Hall of the People.

During the talks, the two leaders discussed the entire spectrum of bilateral relations, regional and global developments of mutual interest.

They noted that the Pakistan-China All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership was characterized by mutual trust, shared principles and strategic convergence.

Premier Li congratulated Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Pakistan's election as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council.

The two leaders reaffirmed unwavering support for each other on core issues and expressed continued commitment and support for the high-quality development of CPEC.

They also emphasized the timely completion of all ongoing projects with a special focus on industrial development, agriculture modernization, science and technology, and development of Special Economic Zones for mutually beneficial and socio-economic development of Pakistan.

The two sides discussed the significance of Gwadar as an important pillar of CPEC and agreed to expedite the timely completion of all related infrastructure projects to transform Gwadar into a regional economic hub.

They also expressed their firm commitment to protect CPEC from its detractors and adversaries and to upgrade CPEC in the form of enhanced cooperation.

Prime Minister Shehbaz reaffirmed Pakistan's unflinching resolve to ensure the safety and security of Chinese personnel and projects in Pakistan.

The two sides agreed to maintain high-level exchanges including strengthening institutional linkages at all tiers and in all spheres of bilateral cooperation. Pakistan and China will also continue to consult closely on issues of regional and global significance and multilateral fora, especially during the two-year tenure of Pakistan as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council.

The delegation-level talks were followed by an MoU signing ceremony, witnessed by Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and Premier Li Qiang, where both signed 23 MoUs and agreements deepening cooperation in transport infrastructure, industry, energy, agriculture, media, health, water, socio-economic development and others of mutual interest.

The meeting was followed by an official banquet hosted by Premier Li Qiang in honour of the prime minister.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Technology United Nations Water China Agriculture CPEC Gwadar Hub Media All From Cabinet Industry

Recent Stories

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Ireland opt to bowl first ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Ireland opt to bowl first against Canada

6 minutes ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Scotland beat Namibia by f ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Scotland beat Namibia by five wickets

10 minutes ago
 US hiring surges past expectations as job market s ..

US hiring surges past expectations as job market still strong

18 minutes ago
 BISP plays crucial role in women empowerment: Rubi ..

BISP plays crucial role in women empowerment: Rubina Khalid

15 minutes ago
 Strong coordination, collective approach emphasise ..

Strong coordination, collective approach emphasised to counter global warming, h ..

15 minutes ago
 Saudi envoy calls on Governor KP, discusses promot ..

Saudi envoy calls on Governor KP, discusses promotion of bilateral cooperation

15 minutes ago
Insolence of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) by Hindutva g ..

Insolence of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) by Hindutva goons in Srinagar unacceptable: ..

15 minutes ago
 Punjab to set up model farms on LHC orders to prom ..

Punjab to set up model farms on LHC orders to promote environment-friendly agric ..

15 minutes ago
 Punjab CM unveils historic package for development ..

Punjab CM unveils historic package for development of farmers

18 minutes ago
 The two-day mango, handicrafts expo to begin on Sa ..

The two-day mango, handicrafts expo to begin on Saturday

22 minutes ago
 Punjab University, Lahore LEADS University ink MoU

Punjab University, Lahore LEADS University ink MoU

20 minutes ago
 Commissioner for ensuring 100 percent target of an ..

Commissioner for ensuring 100 percent target of anti-polio drive

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan