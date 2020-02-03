Pakistan-China restore flight operations

Flight operations between Pakistan and China have been resumed

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 03rd February, 2020) Flight operations between Pakistan and China have been resumed. 101 Pakistanis including 40 students have arrived back to Pakistan on 2 flights.Citizens were allowed to leave after medical screening.According to media reports, Civil Aviation Authority suspended flight operations between Pakistan and China on January 29 in response to emergence of coronovirus.

Now it has been restored.First flight carrying 61 passengers reached Islamabad International Airport from Urumqi, China whereas another flight carrying 40 students reached Islamabad via Doha.Special desks were established for the passengers and medical check up screening was taken place.

All were granted permission to leave for home when none of the passenger was tested positive.Dr.

Zafar Mirza, Special Assistant to PM on health, observed the arrangements and said that all measures have been taken on airports for screening passengers.He said that the government of Pakistan is ready to face any imminent situation.

The country has the facility of screening the passengers.Urumqi is located 3,300 Km from Wuhan. The death toll has risen to 361. According to media reports, this contagion is similar to that of emerged in 2002 to 2003 named SARS but the incumbent death toll is higher than that of 2002-3 which claimed 349 lives.The cases reported have reached a tally of 17,200.