UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan-China Restore Flight Operations

Faizan Hashmi 47 seconds ago Mon 03rd February 2020 | 04:09 PM

Pakistan-China restore flight operations

Flight operations between Pakistan and China have been resumed

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 03rd February, 2020) Flight operations between Pakistan and China have been resumed. 101 Pakistanis including 40 students have arrived back to Pakistan on 2 flights.Citizens were allowed to leave after medical screening.According to media reports, Civil Aviation Authority suspended flight operations between Pakistan and China on January 29 in response to emergence of coronovirus.

Now it has been restored.First flight carrying 61 passengers reached Islamabad International Airport from Urumqi, China whereas another flight carrying 40 students reached Islamabad via Doha.Special desks were established for the passengers and medical check up screening was taken place.

All were granted permission to leave for home when none of the passenger was tested positive.Dr.

Zafar Mirza, Special Assistant to PM on health, observed the arrangements and said that all measures have been taken on airports for screening passengers.He said that the government of Pakistan is ready to face any imminent situation.

The country has the facility of screening the passengers.Urumqi is located 3,300 Km from Wuhan. The death toll has risen to 361. According to media reports, this contagion is similar to that of emerged in 2002 to 2003 named SARS but the incumbent death toll is higher than that of 2002-3 which claimed 349 lives.The cases reported have reached a tally of 17,200.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad China Wuhan Urumqi Doha January Media All From Government Airport

Recent Stories

Shaheen Shah Afridi recalls his maiden five-wicket ..

8 minutes ago

COMSATS extends cooperation to members states

41 seconds ago

Stabilisation policies, agri sector interventions, ..

42 seconds ago

Putin, Erdogan Did Not Hold Phone Talks After Atta ..

44 seconds ago

Chinese Foreign Ministry Says New Coronavirus Infe ..

45 seconds ago

Putin May Discuss Oil Market With Saudi Leadership ..

25 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.