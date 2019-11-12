UrduPoint.com
Pakistan-China Robotics & Automation Research Laboratory Inaugurated At UET

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 12th November 2019 | 10:36 PM

University of Engineering Technology (UET) Peshawar and the Shandong Academy of Sciences, China inaugurated the "Pak-China Robotics and Automation Research Laboratory" here at the Department of Mechatronics Engineering, UET Peshawar on Tuesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2019 ):University of Engineering Technology (UET) Peshawar and the Shandong Academy of Sciences, China inaugurated the "Pak-China Robotics and Automation Research Laboratory" here at the Department of Mechatronics Engineering, UET Peshawar on Tuesday.

UET Peshawar Vice Chancellor Prof Dr. Iftikhar Hussain and Cultural Counselor of Embassy of China Zhang Heqing unveiled the plaque in the presence of Chinese diplomats and senior officials.

Zhang Heqing, in his address as Chief Guest, said agriculture was the backbone of Pakistan's economy.

The laboratory will efficiently use the highly skilled researchers and scientists of robotics and automation from Shandong Academy of Sciences and UET Peshawar to generate agriculture resources that would help in transforming Pakistan into one of the technologically advanced nations in agriculture, he added.

He said, at present, 28000 Pakistani students were studying in Chinese universities and more than 8000 scholarships had been awarded to the talented youth.

Prof. Dr. Zhang Dong, Director Institute of Automation, Shandong Academy of Sciences said, besides automation in Agriculture, the experts of both institutions would work in Under-water robotics as well.

Dr. Tahir Khan, Professor Mechatronics engineering also deliberated that in future the scope of work would gradually expanded to artificial intelligence, renewable energy and biomedical engineering.

Prof. Dr Iftikhar Hussain said, UET Peshawar and the Shandong Academy of Sciences had signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in 2017 to encourage closer academic/research links in the areas of interest for both institutions.

Through this MoU, both the institutions agreed to exchange and educate academic personnel through sabbaticals, seminars to develop research programs and projects.

Serving as a general framework for cooperation, through this MoU, both institutions agreed to establish Pak-China Robotics and Automation Research Lab at both institutions for academic exchange.

Later, the Chinese diplomats visited the laboratory and inspected the state-of-the-art equipment and teaching faculty and students. Prof. Dr. MA Irfan, Dean faculty Mechanical Engineering, Dr. Khizar Azam Khan, Registrar UET, Prof. Dr. Riaz Akbar Shah, Chairman Department of Mechatronics Engineering, Dr. Shehzad Anwar and senior faculty members were also present on the occasion.

