Pakistan-China Share Exceptional Ties: NSA

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 15th December 2021 | 11:37 PM

Pakistan-China share exceptional ties: NSA

National Security Adviser (NSA), Dr Moeed Yusuf on Wednesday said that Pakistan's relations with China are exceptional

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2021 ) :National Security Adviser (NSA), Dr Moeed Yusuf on Wednesday said that Pakistan's relations with China are exceptional.

We want good relations with all countries besides promoting exports, he said while talking to a private television channel.

The Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), government is paying special attention to expedite exports, he stated. Commenting on American summit, he said if United States organizes the summit next year, we will participate in it. To a question about energy projects, he said there was a payment capacity issues and it will take some time to come out from this situation.

