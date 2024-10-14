Pakistan, China Sign 13 Accords To Strengthen Multiple Cooperation
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 14, 2024 | 07:05 PM
Pakistan and China on Monday signed 13 accords aimed at further strengthening bilateral cooperation in multiple sectors including security, education, agriculture, human resources development and science and technology
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2024) Pakistan and China on Monday signed 13 accords aimed at further strengthening bilateral cooperation in multiple sectors including security, education, agriculture, human resources development and science and technology.
The documents were signed after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chinese Premer Li Qiang held the delegation-level talks wherein they discussed all aspects of Pakistan-China relations including economic and trade ties and cooperation under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).
Earlier, as Premier Li arrived at PM House, Prime Minister Shehbaz warmly received him at the formal welcome ceremony where he was given a guard of honor before proceedings for the meeting and delegation-level talks.
The two prime ministers, accompanied by their respective delegations witnessed the signing ceremony.
Pakistan and China signed a Handing over certificate of Smart Classrooms Project inked by Economic Affairs Minister Ahad Khan Cheema, and Chinese Commerce Minister Wang Wentao.
Two sides signed the minutes of 13th meeting of the CPEC Joint Coordination Committee and 7th Joint Working Group on Gwadar under CPEC.
Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal and Lou Zhaohui, Chairman of China International Development Cooperation Agency inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Promoting Cooperation on Livelihood Working Group of CPEC.
Pakistan and China reached an understanding to strengthen cooperation in the fields of "Information and Communication", "Water Conservancy Facilities, Flood Control and Calamity Reduction", and "Security." The MoUs in this regard were signed by Economic Affairs Minister Ahad Khan Cheema and Luo Zhaohui, Chairman of China International Development Cooperation Agency.
Ahad Cheema and Luo Zhaohui also inked Letters of Exchange on "Human Resource Development under the GDI" and "Assistance Program of Fire Fighting Vehicles to Islamabad."
Two countries signed an MoU on Jointly Supporting the Joint Laboratories inked by Secretary Ministry of Science and Technology Sajid Baloch and Chinese Ambassador Jiang Zaidong.
Pakistan and China also agreed on the "Co-production of TV Programs" and the document was signed by Secretary Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Ambreen Jan and Chinese Ambassador Zaidong.
Pakistan and China also signed a Currency Swap Agreement and a Protocol on Quarantine Requirements for the export of donkey meat to China.
