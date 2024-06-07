Pakistan, China sign 23 MoUs for cooperation in industry, energy, agriculture, other sectors

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2024) Pakistan and China on Friday signed 23 Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) to deepen bilateral cooperation in multiple areas including transport infrastructure, industry, energy, agriculture, media, health, water, socioeconomic development, and other areas of mutual interest.

The MoUs were signed after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his Chinese counterpart Li Qiang held delegation-level talks wherein they reaffirmed that the Pakistan-China Strategic Cooperative Partnership was characterized by mutual trust, shared principles, and strategic governance, Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch told the media at her weekly press briefing.

Both sides also expressed unwavering support for each other's core issues and reiterated their commitment to the high-quality development of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and the timely completion of ongoing projects.

Both sides also resolved to protect the CPEC from detractors and adversaries with Prime Minister Shehbaz PM reaffirming commitment to ensure the safety and security of Chinese personnel and projects in Pakistan.

The two countries agreed to maintain high-level exchanges, including strengthening of institutional linkages in all tiers and spheres, besides continuing to holding consultations on matters of bilateral and global significance, particularly during Pakistan's two-year term as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for the term 2025-2026.

The spokesperson said, "Since his arrival in China, the prime minister has met with Chinese investors and businesspersons to explore investment opportunities in Pakistan."

In the meeting and events including a Business Forum in Shenzhen, he encouraged the Chinese companies to invest and develop joint ventures.

Several MoUs have also been signed with Chinese companies in economy, green energy, textiles, and manufacturing.

Before he departed for a five-day visit to China, the prime minister had told the Chinese media in an interview that he would engage with Chinese business leaders to secure investments and yield dividends mutually beneficial for companies on both sides.

“We are coming with serious plans. We will engage with you and return to Pakistan with great dividends that will benefit Chinese and Pakistani companies and the two countries will have their relations strengthened and become much higher than the Himalayas or any other highest peaks and deeper than the deepest oceans,” he remarked.