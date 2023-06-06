Pakistan, China sign MoU for development of water resources, environmental protection

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2023 ): Pakistan and China on Tuesday signed a memorandum of understanding for bilateral cooperation in the utilization and sustainable development of water resources and environmental protection.

The MoU between Chang Jiang Water Resources Commission (CWRC) and Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) was signed in a ceremony held at the embassy.

Pakistan Ambassador to China, Moin Ul Haque and Vice Commissioner of CWRC, Wu Daoxi signed the agreement.

The MOU covers wide areas of cooperation including water conservation, watershed planning, flood control and drought relief, development of water resources, management and operation of water projects, ecological protection along the rivers, protection of aquatic species, water channel construction, emerging water technology and development of recreational projects.

Speaking on the occasion, Ambassador Moin Ul Haque said that the MOU will pave the way for bilateral cooperation in the utilization and sustainable development of water resources and environmental protection.

The MOU entails the spirit of the living Indus Initiative launched by the Government of Pakistan.

He invited CWRC to jointly collaborate with WAPDA, the Ministry of Water Resources and the Ministry of Climate Change of Pakistan in the initiative.

Ambassador Haque further acknowledged the contribution of the CWRC in the development of water resources in Pakistan over the years, particularly the support offered by CWRC during last year's devastating floods in Pakistan.

Wu Daoxi in his speech introduced CWRC's projects in Pakistan and expressed his desire to further enhance engagement with the Pakistani side.

He further reiterated that the two sides should plan and execute joint projects under the agreement for practical cooperation in this regard.

