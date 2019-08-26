UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan, China Sign MoU To Further Defence Ties

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Mon 26th August 2019 | 11:16 PM

Pakistan, China sign MoU to further defence ties

Pakistan and China on Monday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for enhancement of defence cooperation and capacity building of the Pakistan Army

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2019 ):Pakistan and China on Monday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for enhancement of defence cooperation and capacity building of the Pakistan Army.

The MoU was signed during the visit of Central Military Commission (CMC) Vice Chairman General Xu Qiliang with a high level Chinese delegation to the General Headquarters (GHQ) here.

General Xu Qiliang had a one-to-one meeting with Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa followed by delegation level talks, according to an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, regional security, avenues to enhance bilateral defence collaboration, and particularly situation in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K) were discussed.

The COAS appreciated China's understanding and support on all important issues, particularly Kashmir.

The visiting dignitary affirmed that China greatly valued its time-tested relations with Pakistan and its army, and was looking forward to further solidify those ties.

Earlier, on arrival at the GHQ, the CMC vice chairman laid a wreath at the Yadgar-e-Shuhada. The visiting dignitary was presented a guard of honour.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Army China ISPR Visit General Qamar Javed Bajwa Jammu All

Recent Stories

Bahauddin Zakariya University to plant 2,000 sapli ..

5 minutes ago

Cycling: Vuelta a Espana standings after stage 3

24 minutes ago

Charity rescues 100 at sea despite Libyan coast gu ..

25 minutes ago

Greek police raid Athens squats, arrest migrants

25 minutes ago

PTI govt to support Kashmiris on all forums: Ali M ..

25 minutes ago

Serena 'ready' for Sharapova as US Open excitement ..

25 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.