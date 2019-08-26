Pakistan, China sign MoU to further defence ties

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2019 ):Pakistan and China on Monday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for enhancement of defence cooperation and capacity building of the Pakistan Army.

The MoU was signed during the visit of Central Military Commission (CMC) Vice Chairman General Xu Qiliang with a high level Chinese delegation to the General Headquarters (GHQ) here.

General Xu Qiliang had a one-to-one meeting with Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa followed by delegation level talks, according to an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, regional security, avenues to enhance bilateral defence collaboration, and particularly situation in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K) were discussed.

The COAS appreciated China's understanding and support on all important issues, particularly Kashmir.

The visiting dignitary affirmed that China greatly valued its time-tested relations with Pakistan and its army, and was looking forward to further solidify those ties.

Earlier, on arrival at the GHQ, the CMC vice chairman laid a wreath at the Yadgar-e-Shuhada. The visiting dignitary was presented a guard of honour.