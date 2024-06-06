Open Menu

Pakistan, China Sign MoUs To Enhance Collaboration In Agriculture, Digital, Green Economy

Umer Jamshaid Published June 06, 2024 | 06:40 PM

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) Pakistan and China on Thursday signed multiple Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) to enhance bilateral cooperation in agriculture, labour-intensive manufacturing industry, digital economy, green economy and logistic ecosystem.

The MoUs were signed between Pakistan's board of Investment (BoI) and several Chinese entities at a signing ceremony witnessed by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar, who is accompanying Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on a five-day visit to China.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Syed Tariq Fatemi, Foreign Secretary Muhammad Syrus Sajjad Qazi, Pakistan's Ambassador to China Khalil Hashmi, Secretary Board of Investment Rahim Hayat Qureshi and Additional Secretary BOI Dr Erfa Iqbal were also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, the deputy prime minister and foreign minister emphasized the importance of China’s outward-looking global economic policies, the capacity of Chinese enterprises to invest in the international market and the matching potential of Pakistan’s domestic market.

He highlighted the supportive environment in Pakistan for Chinese businesses interested in relocating industries from China.

