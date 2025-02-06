Open Menu

Pakistan, China Sign Three MoUs In RE, Cement, Fertilizer Sectors

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 06, 2025 | 09:17 PM

Pakistan, China sign three MoUs in RE, cement, fertilizer sectors

Pakistan and China on Thursday signed three different Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) to enhance cooperation in the areas of renewable energy, cement and fertilizer manufacturing sectors

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) Pakistan and China on Thursday signed three different Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) to enhance cooperation in the areas of renewable energy, cement and fertilizer manufacturing sectors.

President Asif Ali Zardari along with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and Chief Minister of Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah witnessed the MoU signing ceremony here.

An MoU was signed between Pakistan's Thatta Cement Company and China's Zhonggang Construction Group to help establish an additional production line at Thatta Cement to increase cement production by 5000 tons per day in Pakistan utilizing the locally sourced Pakistani coal.

Another MoU was signed between the Sindh Energy Department and China's Ming Yang Renewable Energy Company that would promote cooperation on various renewable energy projects in Pakistan. It also aims at facilitating the two sides to explore several renewable energy projects, fulfill the goals of carbon peaking, carbon neutrality, and emission reduction.

The third MoU was signed between the Sindh government and Meskay Femtee CG&M, Chinese company for a coal gasification and urea production plant which would be jointly established for making up direly needed coal gasification plant for the manufacturing of fertilizer.

Recent Stories

Zayed University to organise over 50 events as par ..

Zayed University to organise over 50 events as part of UAE Innovates 2025

9 minutes ago
 DSQC commemorates Sharjah Ruler’s Tübingen hono ..

DSQC commemorates Sharjah Ruler’s Tübingen honorary doctorate

9 minutes ago
 Plant for Pakistan: A game-changer program to offs ..

Plant for Pakistan: A game-changer program to offset climate change

8 minutes ago
 Art fair in Marrakesh brings African art to global ..

Art fair in Marrakesh brings African art to global stage

1 minute ago
 Sarfraz Bugti praises security forces for foiling ..

Sarfraz Bugti praises security forces for foiling sabotage plot in Chaman

1 minute ago
 Fujairah Crown Prince briefed on outcome of World' ..

Fujairah Crown Prince briefed on outcome of World's Coolest Winter campaign

23 minutes ago
11th Annual SWAAC ELSO Conference kicks-off in Abu ..

11th Annual SWAAC ELSO Conference kicks-off in Abu Dhabi

23 minutes ago
 Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open highlights Emirati female ..

Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open highlights Emirati female talents

23 minutes ago
 Dubai's GDP expands by 3.1% in first nine months o ..

Dubai's GDP expands by 3.1% in first nine months of 2024 to reach AED339.4 billi ..

23 minutes ago
 Consul General offers condolences on passing of Pr ..

Consul General offers condolences on passing of Prince Karim Aga Khan IV

15 minutes ago
 Wheat contest: Applications invited from farmers t ..

Wheat contest: Applications invited from farmers till Feb 17

9 minutes ago
 Govt declares day of national mourning on funeral ..

Govt declares day of national mourning on funeral of Prince Karim Aga

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan