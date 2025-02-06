Pakistan, China Sign Three MoUs In RE, Cement, Fertilizer Sectors
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 06, 2025 | 09:17 PM
Pakistan and China on Thursday signed three different Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) to enhance cooperation in the areas of renewable energy, cement and fertilizer manufacturing sectors
BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) Pakistan and China on Thursday signed three different Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) to enhance cooperation in the areas of renewable energy, cement and fertilizer manufacturing sectors.
President Asif Ali Zardari along with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and Chief Minister of Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah witnessed the MoU signing ceremony here.
An MoU was signed between Pakistan's Thatta Cement Company and China's Zhonggang Construction Group to help establish an additional production line at Thatta Cement to increase cement production by 5000 tons per day in Pakistan utilizing the locally sourced Pakistani coal.
Another MoU was signed between the Sindh Energy Department and China's Ming Yang Renewable Energy Company that would promote cooperation on various renewable energy projects in Pakistan. It also aims at facilitating the two sides to explore several renewable energy projects, fulfill the goals of carbon peaking, carbon neutrality, and emission reduction.
The third MoU was signed between the Sindh government and Meskay Femtee CG&M, Chinese company for a coal gasification and urea production plant which would be jointly established for making up direly needed coal gasification plant for the manufacturing of fertilizer.
Recent Stories
Zayed University to organise over 50 events as part of UAE Innovates 2025
DSQC commemorates Sharjah Ruler’s Tübingen honorary doctorate
Plant for Pakistan: A game-changer program to offset climate change
Art fair in Marrakesh brings African art to global stage
Sarfraz Bugti praises security forces for foiling sabotage plot in Chaman
Fujairah Crown Prince briefed on outcome of World's Coolest Winter campaign
11th Annual SWAAC ELSO Conference kicks-off in Abu Dhabi
Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open highlights Emirati female talents
Dubai's GDP expands by 3.1% in first nine months of 2024 to reach AED339.4 billi ..
Consul General offers condolences on passing of Prince Karim Aga Khan IV
Wheat contest: Applications invited from farmers till Feb 17
Govt declares day of national mourning on funeral of Prince Karim Aga
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Plant for Pakistan: A game-changer program to offset climate change8 minutes ago
-
Sarfraz Bugti praises security forces for foiling sabotage plot in Chaman1 minute ago
-
Govt declares day of national mourning on funeral of Prince Karim Aga16 minutes ago
-
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Labour, Fazal Shakoor Khan chairs meeting to address problems of Suk ..16 minutes ago
-
Breath Pakistan: regional collaboration urged to combat glacial melt, air pollution at global climat ..22 minutes ago
-
PM inquires after health of Maulana Fazlur Rehman22 minutes ago
-
LHC upholds dismissal of stenographer for harassing female judiciary staff22 minutes ago
-
PTI sticking to politics of anarchy: Barrister Aqeel22 minutes ago
-
Pedestrian killed on road in khanewal32 minutes ago
-
International Workshop on “Beyond the Border: Ecology, Economy, and Community in Thar” Kicks Off ..32 minutes ago
-
Secretary Agriculture emphasizes promotion of oilseed crops in Balochistan54 minutes ago
-
PM reviews task management system for SOE's privatization process54 minutes ago