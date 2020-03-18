Pakistan, China sign two MOUs, four letters of exchange for cooperation S&T, agriculture: FO

Pakistan and China on Tuesday signed two memorandums of understanding (MoUs) and four letters of exchange for enhanced bilateral cooperation in the areas of science and technology, agriculture, and combating the coronavisus (COVID-19).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2020 ):Pakistan and China on Tuesday signed two memorandums of understanding (MoUs) and four letters of exchange for enhanced bilateral cooperation in the areas of science and technology, agriculture, and combating the coronavisus (COVID-19).

President Dr Arif Alvi and President Xi Jinping witnessed the signing of documents at a ceremony held at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing at the conclusion of a bilateral meeting between the two leaders, a Foreign Office statement here said.

According to the statement, the MoU on Establishing Joint Working Group on Science and Technology and Agriculture between China and Pakistan would lead to establishment of two separate joint working groups, one on science and technology, and the other on agriculture, under the overall rubric of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

While the "MoU between the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs of China (MARA) and the Ministry of National Food Security and Research of Pakistan (NFS&R) on Strengthening Cooperation on Plant and Disease Control" would help in monitoring and control of major pests and diseases, and improve agricultural productivity, it added.

The letters of exchange signed at the ceremony would play an important role in combating Covid-19 in Pakistan, the statement mentioned.

President Dr Arif Alvi visited Beijing, China, from March 16 to 17 at the invitation of President Xi Jinping.