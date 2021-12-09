Pakistan-China signs agreement to establish sister provinces, cities, parks, lakes

Pakistan and China on Thursday signed agreements to establish two pairs of sister provinces, six pairs of sister cities, two pairs of sister parks and one pair of sister lakes at the 2021 Forum on Cooperation between China and Pakistan Friendship Provinces and Cities held online

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2021 ) :Pakistan and China on Thursday signed agreements to establish two pairs of sister provinces, six pairs of sister cities, two pairs of sister parks and one pair of sister lakes at the 2021 Forum on Cooperation between China and Pakistan Friendship Provinces and Cities held online.

The newly signed agreements include sister province Chongqing-Balochistan, Qinghai-Khyber, sister cities Chongqing-Karachi, Xining-Peshawar, Shenyang-Karachi, Zhengzhou-Quetta, Pingdingshan-Multan, Dongying-Gujrawala, sister park Zhengzhou Botanical Park-Ayub National Park, The Three-Rivers Source National Park (Qinghai)- Lal Sohanra National Park, and sister lake Qinghai Lake-Keenjhar Lake.

Both the countries exchanged views on issues of common interest and issued a Joint Declaration at the Forum held under the theme of Win-win cooperation for common development. The forum is co-hosted by the Chinese People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries (CPAFFC) and the Embassy of Pakistan in China. Lin Yi, Vice President of CPAFFC, chaired the meeting and addressed the opening greeting.

Four local government officials from both Pakistan and China deeply discussed on the theme of the forum.

The chief Ministers of Khyber, Balochistan, Sindh and Punjab attended the conversation. The Chinese side was involved with leaders from Xinjiang, Henan, Hubei and Jiangsu provinces. Both sides have expressed willingness to cooperate.

After the discussion, the two sides agreed to strengthen regional cooperation and common development in the future, China Economic Net (CEN) reported.

Zhang Chunxian, vice chairman of the Standing Committee of China National People's Congress, said: sister cities are the focal points and carrying places for developing foreign relations and promoting foreign cooperation. As an all-weather strategic cooperative partner and iron friend, China firmly supports Pakistan in finding a development path suited to its national conditions and stands ready to work with Pakistan in unity and cooperation for common development. He put forward a four-point proposal, including firmly advancing the construction of CPEC to create new growth areas; synergizing bilateral development strategies and policies, and mobilizing the initiative of enterprises; improving laws and regulations on investment cooperation and providing institutional and legal guarantee for mutually beneficial cooperation between the two countries; strengthening security coordination, sharing experience and cooperating in smart cities and safe cities, and jointly crack down on regional terrorism and other non-traditional security threats.

Moin ul Haque, Pakistan Ambassador to China, delivered a speech at the forum. He said that China and Pakistan signed an unprecedented 23 new friendship and cooperation agreements in 2021. This has laid a good foundation for developing and strengthening bilateral friendly relations, bilateral economic and trade relations, cultural and tourism exchanges.

Haque also pointed out 3 suggestions. He suggested that the sister provinces and cities of China and Pakistan could designate corresponding contacts for further follow-up and coordination.

Second, the two sides should jointly explore new areas where we can draw on each other's strengths and conduct pilot projects of cooperation. Third, we can organize online and offline trade and investment conferences and activities in various industries and fields to encourage enterprises of both sides to further strengthen contact. Lin Songtian, President of CPAFFC, introduced that up to now, China has established sister city relations with 139 countries, including 17 pairs of sister city relations with Pakistan, which serve as an important platform for friendly exchanges and mutually beneficial cooperation between local governments, especially between China and Pakistan.

"China is ready to share experience and outcomes of development with our Pakistani brothers unconditionally, synergize our development strategies, policies and measures, and jointly make China-Pakistan sister city cooperation an important way to deliver tangible results in bilateral relations so as to bring more benefits to our two people," he said.

The Joint Declaration on Win-win Cooperation and Common Development between China and Pakistan was officially issued and Lin read out the document.

In addition, Qasim Khan Suri, deputy Speaker of Pakistan's National Assembly, Nong Rong, Chinese ambassador to Pakistan, Sha Zukang, President of the China-Pakistan Friendship Association, Li Bijian, Consul General of China in Karachi, Peng Zhengwu, Consul General of China in Lahore, Hussain Haider, Consul General of Pakistan in Shanghai, Mahmood Akhtar Mahmood, Consul General of Pakistan in Chengdu, Diyar Khan, Consul General of Pakistan in Guangzhou, Hua Chunying, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman, heads of local governments and representatives of foreign ministries of the two countries, non-governmental friendship organizations, media and a total of 240 people attended the event.