UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan, China Special Envoys Discuss Latest Status Of Afghan Peace Process

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 25th September 2020 | 08:18 PM

Pakistan, China special envoys discuss latest status of Afghan peace process

China's Special Envoy for Afghanistan Affairs, Ambassador Liu Jian Friday called on Special Representative for Afghanistan, Ambassador Muhammad Sadiq and discussed the latest status of the Afghan peace process

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2020 ) :China's Special Envoy for Afghanistan Affairs, Ambassador Liu Jian Friday called on Special Representative for Afghanistan, Ambassador Muhammad Sadiq and discussed the latest status of the Afghan peace process.

Ambassador Sadiq briefed the visiting dignitary on Pakistan's facilitative role in the Afghan peace process, a press release issued here by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

He remarked that start of Intra-Afghan Negotiations was an historic opportunity for the Afghan leadership to achieve an inclusive, broad-based and comprehensive political settlement in Afghanistan.

He reiterated Pakistan's continued support to an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned intra-Afghan negotiations.

Ambassador Jian appreciated the important and constructive role Pakistan has played in the Afghan peace process. Both Pakistan and China shared the same objective of a peaceful and stable Afghanistan.

The China's special envoy for Afghanistan Affairs is on his maiden visit to Pakistan since assuming office earlier this year.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan China Visit Jian Same

Recent Stories

Muslim Imams, Non-Muslim priests in Abu Dhabi exem ..

36 minutes ago

Dubai Police fines 274 Marine Vessels since Januar ..

1 hour ago

Syed Murad Ali Shah urges ABAD to display SBCA Bar ..

3 minutes ago

Moscow Reinstates Stay-at-Home Order for Risk Grou ..

3 minutes ago

Development of public health infrastructure priori ..

1 hour ago

The 64MP quad camera is here, Huawei’s new HUAWE ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.