Pakistan, China stood together to safeguard common interests: Sun Weidong

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2024) Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Sun Weidong on Saturday said Pakistan and China stood together to safeguard their common interests and would continue to support each other on issues of significance.

He was speaking at the inauguration of a photo exhibition and CPEC library at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs here.

He said China would continue its support to Pakistan against any threat of terrorism.

The minister said that as iron brother and trusted friend, China attached special importance to Pakistan in its foreign policy and looked forward to further strengthening strategic ties between the two countries.

Thanking Pakistan’s support to China on its core issues, he reaffirmed China’s support for Pakistan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and for its economic development, progress and prosperity.

He appreciated Pakistan for its support for the One China principle, adding friendship of the two countries was time-tested and had across-the-board support among their people.

He said he brought books from China for the CPEC library including books written by President Xi Jinping on governance and the ancient Chinese culture. Sharing memories of his stay in Pakistan as ambassador in the last decade, he said the library was a reminder of the strength of the strategic partnership which was manifested through the CPEC projects.

The CPEC project was inaugurated by the Chinese President along with the leadership of Pakistan in 2015, he recalled, adding the leadership launched projects across Pakistan by signing more than 50 agreements.

The minister expressed his happiness over the completion of various projects under CPEC including highways, power plants and industrial parks, saying it was all made possible due to the strategic guidance of the leadership.

He said the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) by China was undertaken to bring shared prosperity to humanity.

“Through BRI, China envisioned to bring the countries together to face the current economic challenges and to turn challenges into opportunities,” he stressed.

The deputy foreign minister had arrived in Islamabad to attend the CPEC Joint Working Group meeting on Sunday.

In his remarks, Foreign Secretary Syrus Sajjad Qazi said CPEC remained foremost in the all-weather strategic cooperative relationship of Pakistan and China.

Welcoming Vice Foreign Minister Sun to Pakistan, the Foreign Secretary said that the Pakistan-China friendship enjoyed complete political, institutional and public support in Pakistan. Underscoring the salience of bilateral friendship for regional peace and stability, he expressed Pakistan’s readiness to further expand and strengthen bilateral ties in all areas of cooperation.

He said the China-Pakistan relationship was exemplified by commonality of interests. He invited other countries to invest in the industry, agriculture, science and technology projects under the CPEC.

The CPEC project was a tribute to the wisdom of leaders of different generations who contributed to strengthening of bilateral ties between Pakistan and China, he remarked.

The shared vision of CPEC was meant to bring economic prosperity, regional connectivity and industrial growth, the Secretary added.

Later, the Chinese Vice Foreign Minister and Foreign Secretary inaugurated the CPEC library and exhibition. Photos of various CPEC projects including Friendship Hospital, Vocational school and International Airport in Gwadar and East Bay expressway were put on display.

The East Bay expressway in the Gwadar region was an important infrastructure project connecting the port and free industrial zone with the national highway network.