Pakistan, China strengthen agricultural cooperation under CPEC, paving way for future growth

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2023 ) :The agricultural cooperation between Pakistan and China within the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) framework is flourishing, demonstrating remarkable advancements and innovative practices that have resulted in increased yields, disease-free crops, and the capacity building of agricultural institutions and systems in Pakistan.

Overcoming challenges such as climate change, energy crises, and security issues, both countries remain committed to fostering agricultural collaboration for sustained growth.

Speakers echoed these sentiments at the highly anticipated webinar "China-Pakistan Agricultural Cooperation under CPEC: Achievements and Challenges," organized by the Centre for BRI and China Studies at the Institute of Peace and Diplomatic Studies.

Esteemed participants including industrialists, agriculturalists, entrepreneurs, and educationalists from both Pakistan and China shared their expertise, shedding light on the progress of their respective companies and addressing fundamental challenges while presenting viable solutions for further growth.

Dr Farhat Asif, representing the Institute of Peace and Diplomatic Studies, opened the event by emphasizing the significance of the agricultural sector for Pakistan and outlining the vision and mission of the Centre for BRI and China Studies, Julie Zhu Xiaobo, a Senior Agronomist from Wuhan Qingfa Hesheng Seed CO. Ltd, discussed her company's contributions and the latest developments in hybrid rice and canola technology for Pakistan's agriculture sector.

She highlighted substantial investments and training initiatives that have significantly advanced the sector in Pakistan.

Alan Xi, the executive director of China Machinery Engineering Corporation (CMEC), showcased the transformative role played by CMEC in modernizing Pakistan's agriculture sector through digital farming and export-oriented food deep-processing zones.

He also introduced the 3-Tier Farming Model aimed at enhancing productivity within the sector.

Dr M. Rizwan Hamid, a Senior Scientist at China's Hunan University, presented impressive yield improvements in cotton and corn cultivation in Southern Pakistan, emphasizing the need for increased research and development collaboration to foster innovation in the agriculture sector.

Peter Huang, the Commercial Head of LTEC International Agriculture Development Co. (Pvt) Ltd, proposed a comprehensive framework to facilitate the global branding of Pakistani companies, enabling them to export Halal food products to the middle East and other regions.

Huang stressed the significance of collaboration between Pakistan and China in the agriculture and food sectors, where China's expertise and Pakistan's abundant resources can mutually benefit both nations.

Additionally, Associate Professor Dr Tahir Usman from Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan highlighted the challenges posed by stunted growth in Pakistan, contributing to lower economic development and a sluggish GDP.

He called for joint efforts between China and Pakistan to address the energy crisis and explore Pakistan's immense potential for solarization.

Throughout the event, the speakers showcased their companies' valuable contributions to Pakistan, underscoring the immense potential for economic growth and agricultural development.

They emphasized the importance of collaborative efforts between the two friendly nations, offering training opportunities, investments, advanced farming techniques, and innovative technologies as solutions to drive progress.

The webinar received widespread attendance from students, faculty members, media persons, and civil society leaders, indicating the widespread interest and support for Pakistan-China agricultural cooperation.