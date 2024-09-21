Open Menu

Pakistan, China Strengthen Energy Partnership At Silk Route Expo

Faizan Hashmi Published September 21, 2024 | 08:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2024) Minister for Petroleum Dr Musadik Malik on Saturday led a delegation of Pakistani energy companies to the 8th Silk Route Expo, fostering collaborations with Chinese counterparts to boost Pakistan’s energy sector.

During a series of roundtable meetings, Dr Malik met with representatives from leading Chinese companies, including the Shaanxi Energy Bureau, Yanchang Petroleum Group, Hua Lu Engineering and Technology Group, Shanghai Electric, Shaanxi Blower Group, China Typical Group and Hangzhou Maibao Import & Export Company Limited at the Pakistan Pavilion, set up for the Expo in Xian, China.

Pakistani companies, including Oil and Gas Development Company (OGDCL), Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL), Mari Petroleum Company Limited (MPCL), Fauji Fertilizer Company Limited (FFC) and the Thar Coal Energy board, showcased investment opportunities at the Expo said a news release.

Opening the discussion forum, the minister outlined the vision of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and assured the Chinese companies that Pakistan would provide maximum facilitation in partnering with Pakistani firms, whether individually or in consortia.

During the meeting, key areas of partnership including oil and gas exploration, refinery upgrades, coal conversion and regasification were discussed.

Dr Musadik Malik emphasized that Pakistan has one of the largest coal reserves and is committed to adding value to its natural resources while ensuring environmental protection.

He also highlighted the country’s focus on producing fertilizer using coal-based energy.

“Moreover, the production of green and blue hydrogen, as well as ammonia, is under consideration. We will become technology partners and joint venture partners,” Dr Musadik Malik remarked.

Chinese companies also engaged in business-to-business meetings with their Pakistani counterparts, exchanging opportunities and plans for collaboration.

