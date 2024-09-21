Pakistan, China Strengthen Energy Partnership At Silk Route Expo
Faizan Hashmi Published September 21, 2024 | 08:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2024) Minister for Petroleum Dr Musadik Malik on Saturday led a delegation of Pakistani energy companies to the 8th Silk Route Expo, fostering collaborations with Chinese counterparts to boost Pakistan’s energy sector.
During a series of roundtable meetings, Dr Malik met with representatives from leading Chinese companies, including the Shaanxi Energy Bureau, Yanchang Petroleum Group, Hua Lu Engineering and Technology Group, Shanghai Electric, Shaanxi Blower Group, China Typical Group and Hangzhou Maibao Import & Export Company Limited at the Pakistan Pavilion, set up for the Expo in Xian, China.
Pakistani companies, including Oil and Gas Development Company (OGDCL), Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL), Mari Petroleum Company Limited (MPCL), Fauji Fertilizer Company Limited (FFC) and the Thar Coal Energy board, showcased investment opportunities at the Expo said a news release.
Opening the discussion forum, the minister outlined the vision of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and assured the Chinese companies that Pakistan would provide maximum facilitation in partnering with Pakistani firms, whether individually or in consortia.
During the meeting, key areas of partnership including oil and gas exploration, refinery upgrades, coal conversion and regasification were discussed.
Dr Musadik Malik emphasized that Pakistan has one of the largest coal reserves and is committed to adding value to its natural resources while ensuring environmental protection.
He also highlighted the country’s focus on producing fertilizer using coal-based energy.
“Moreover, the production of green and blue hydrogen, as well as ammonia, is under consideration. We will become technology partners and joint venture partners,” Dr Musadik Malik remarked.
Chinese companies also engaged in business-to-business meetings with their Pakistani counterparts, exchanging opportunities and plans for collaboration.
Recent Stories
Pakistan Railways reduces 10pc train fares
Suffers from mental disorder, reveals Alia Bhat
Convoy led by KP CM Gandapur departs for PTI rally in Lahore
Court issues non-bailable arrest warrants for KP CM Gandapur
London hospital to use drones for rapid blood sample delivery
PCB seeks high-performance coach for Red Ball team
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 September 2024
Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s voice touches hearts once again after three decades
PCB HEC Intervarsity Tournament 2024 to commence in October
Second Pakistan v England Test will be played in Multan
Special reforms are underway to further improve the capacity of TEVTA institutio ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Distt admin launches fumigation against dengue to prevent disease49 seconds ago
-
Pakistan Study Center organizes seminar, camp for thalassemia51 seconds ago
-
Health Advisor KP crackdowns against spurious drugs2 minutes ago
-
CTD arrests five suspects in 65 IBOs across Punjab11 minutes ago
-
India-sponsored sham elections in IIOJK not substitute for right of self-determination: AJK PM11 minutes ago
-
Police performance targets reviewed11 minutes ago
-
DC asks officials to remove encroachment, inspect LGP shops on daily basis11 minutes ago
-
IG releases Rs1.55 mln for medical expenses of police personnel11 minutes ago
-
Peace establishment, protection of every citizen task of state: CM Bugti11 minutes ago
-
98th birth anniversary of Madam Noor Jehan observed11 minutes ago
-
Chief Secretary assures business community of addressing infrastructure, other issues in Hyderabad11 minutes ago
-
Dist admin to prioritize rehabilitation efforts for drug addicts: DC11 minutes ago