Pakistan, China Successfully Overcome Coronavirus Pandemic: Luo Zhaohui

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 16th September 2020 | 04:53 PM

China's Vice Foreign Minister Luo Zhaohui on Wednesday said that the China-Pakistan, all-weather strategic partners, successfully overcome challenges appeared after coronavirus pandemic

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2020 ) :China's Vice Foreign Minister Luo Zhaohui on Wednesday said that the China-Pakistan, all-weather strategic partners, successfully overcome challenges appeared after coronavirus pandemic.

"The two sides should implement the consensus of the leaders of both countries as it agreed during strategic dialogue between the Chinese and Pakistani foreign ministers," Luo made these remarks while welcoming the newly-appointed Pakistan Ambassador to China Moin ul Haque.

According to a statement issued by Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs here on Wednesday, Vice FM said the two sides should further intensify bilateral exchanges at all levels, deepen anti-pandemic cooperation, high-quality joint construction of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and the "Belt and Road", strengthen coordination and cooperation over international and regional issues.

He said that both of the countries should plan for the joint celebration of the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations to promote bilateral relations.

Ambassador Haque said that it was an honour to be the ambassador to China and added, "Pakistan and China are unique 'Iron friends'".

Pakistan, he said, was willing to firmly support China on all issues involving China's core interests.

"Pakistan sincerely congratulates China on taking the lead both in fighting the pandemic and resuming the routine business," he said.

"Pakistan was also willing to work closely with China to tap the potential in various fields and promote bilateral relations at a higher level," he said.

After the meeting, Vice Minister Luo Zhaohui and Ambassador Haque exchanged the ratification of the Treaty between China and Pakistan on the transfer of sentenced persons.

