UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan-China Technical & Vocational Institute, Gwadar To Be Completed By 2021

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 31st January 2020 | 01:10 PM

Pakistan-China Technical & Vocational Institute, Gwadar to be completed by 2021

The construction work is in progress on Pak-China Technical and Vocational Institute to be completed by 2021 in Port City, Gwadar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2020 ) :The construction work is in progress on Pak-China Technical and Vocational Institute to be completed by 2021 in Port City, Gwadar.

Senior official of Ministry of Maritime Affairs told APP that the project is fully funded by China and its ground breaking ceremony was held recently.

This project was aimed at creating state-of-the-art vocational and technical training institute in the port city of Gwadar.

The project will enhance skills of active population of Gwadar to participate in the growth of the Port City.

The institute will help fulfilling maritime skilled manpower requirements of the port after the development of industrial projects including the Gwadar Port Free Zone, Export Processing Zone and other industrial and port-related projects.

The institute will comprise a main building, which will have two blocks, an administration block, four workshops, cafeteria, hostels, parking areas, an examination block and a teachers lodging facility.

Related Topics

China Gwadar Progress

Recent Stories

Dozens of vehicles fined for using unfit CNG kit

10 minutes ago

Australia U-19 cricketers face sanctions for mocki ..

10 minutes ago

Kenin's Melbourne heroics forged from turbulent fa ..

10 minutes ago

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) trading starts posit ..

10 minutes ago

Peshawar administration emphasizing on provision o ..

10 minutes ago

Pakistani Authorities Suspend Direct China Flights ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.