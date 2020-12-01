UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan-China Ties Remain Anchor Of Peace, Stability In Region And Beyond: PM

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 01st December 2020 | 06:20 PM

Pakistan-China ties remain anchor of peace, stability in region and beyond: PM

ISLAMABAD, Dec 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday emphasized that Pakistan-China ties remain an anchor for peace and stability in the region and beyond, and that both countries may further deepen strategic communication and coordination to deal with the emerging challenges and threats.

He was talking to Chinese State Councilor and Minister of Defence General Wei Fenghe who called on him here.

General Wei is leading a high-level delegation to Pakistan on a three-day official visit. His visit was aimed at further solidifying and expanding Pakistan-China ties.  Welcoming the Defence Minister's visit to Pakistan, the prime minister underscored the importance of regular high-level exchanges, even in the time of COVID-19.

He stressed that the two countries were bound by 'All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership' based on mutual trust, understanding and commonality of views.

The prime minister said that Pakistan firmly adhered to One-China policy and supported China on issues of its core national interest.

General Wei Fenghe conveyed warm greetings of President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang to the prime minister and underscored the importance the Chinese leadership attached to China's relations with Pakistan.  The prime minister warmly reciprocated the greetings and recalled his past meetings and exchange with President Xi and Premier Li.

He appreciated China's development model that had lifted millions of people out of poverty, and added that Pakistan wished to emulate this example.

The prime minister deeply appreciated China's principled support on Jammu and Kashmir in the wake of India's unilateral and illegal actions of 5 August 2019.

He underlined the serious threat posed by RSS-BJP dispensation through belligerent actions, discriminatory measures against Indian minorities, and the harshest steps to curb all the freedoms of innocent Kashmiris in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

These and other steps highlighted India's hegemonic designs and expansionist agenda, which was imperiling peace and stability in the region, he added.

The prime minister appreciated China's consistent support to Pakistan in pursuit of Pakistan's national development goals.

He appreciated China's success in dealing with COVID-19 pandemic and thanked the Government and people of China for extending solidarity and material support to Pakistan to manage COVID-19 pandemic.  The prime minister underscored that the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), a signature project of Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), was transformational and stressed that the economic and social impact of CPEC on the region will be substantial and beneficial.

General Wei Fenghe underlined that Pakistan was China's close friend, good neighbor and 'iron brother'.

Underscoring the depth and breadth of China-Pakistan ties, he conveyed Chinese leadership's firm commitment to further strengthening China-Pakistan ties in a host of areas.

General Wei underlined that the South Asia and Arabian Sea Region needed peace, stability and economic development and appreciated Pakistan's efforts in advancing those goals.

He maintained that both countries needed to make collective efforts to protect and promote their common interests.

\932\867

Related Topics

Pakistan India Imran Khan Prime Minister Defence Minister Exchange China Visit Road CPEC Jammu May August 2019 All Government Asia Million Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

Dozens of people died in NABâ€™s custody, says Ish ..

56 minutes ago

1 hour ago

AJK President condoles with Shehbaz on the death o ..

1 hour ago

KSA fully supported Kashmir cause from OIC platfor ..

1 hour ago

Gold price increases Rs.350 to Rs.109,200 per tola ..

1 hour ago

Pfizer, BioNTech Submit Application to Register CO ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.