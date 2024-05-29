Pakistan, China ties strengthening with every passing day: KP Minister

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister of Local Government and Regional Development Arshad Ayub Khan on Wednesday said that China was a trusted friend and neighbour of Pakistan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister of Local Government and Regional Development Arshad Ayub Khan on Wednesday said that China was a trusted friend and neighbour of Pakistan.

"The 73-year bilateral ties between the two countries are strengthening with every passing day," he said during a ceremony held in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa house in Islamabad in connection with the 73-year Pakistan-China Friendship Association.

The minister said that Pakistan should learn from China's experiences for socio-economic development, adding that China has been Pakistan's largest trading partner for eight consecutive years and a network of development projects was being laid between Pakistan and China under the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

He said both countries share boundaries and good relations between the two nations. The student exchange program would further provide opportunities to the youth besides bringing them closer.

The minister said that there were vast investment opportunities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and invited Chinese investors and companies to tap the opportunities.

On the occasion, the Chinese Consul General in Pakistan said that China was currently working on more than 40 projects in Pakistan including highways, motorways and industrial zones that would create employment opportunities and pave the way for prosperity in the region.