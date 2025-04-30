Pakistan, China To Deepen Cooperation In Health Sector
Muhammad Irfan Published April 30, 2025 | 10:50 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2025) Pakistan and China have agreed to strengthen bilateral cooperation in the healthcare sector, focusing on pharmaceutical manufacturing, digital health, and medical technology.
The development follows a high-level meeting between Pakistan’s Federal Health Minister Mustafa Kamal and his Chinese counterpart on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Health Conference.
During the meeting, both ministers reaffirmed the longstanding friendship between the two nations and emphasized the importance of mutual support in times of crisis—particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic, when China provided critical vaccine supplies to Pakistan.
Minister Kamal expressed gratitude for China’s pandemic support and highlighted opportunities for expanded collaboration, particularly in the areas of pharmaceutical production and telemedicine.
He noted that many Pakistani pharmaceutical companies depend on raw materials from China and called for joint ventures and public-private partnerships to locally produce Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs).
“There are immense opportunities for Chinese investment in Pakistan’s health sector, especially in pharmaceutical manufacturing and telemedicine,” said Minister Kamal.
“We are eager to enhance local production capacity and improve access to healthcare through digital tools.”
Kamal also proposed training programs and exchange visits to build the capacity of the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP), seeking Chinese expertise in regulatory affairs.
The Chinese Health Minister welcomed the proposals and voiced strong support for expanding cooperation.
Both sides agreed to appoint focal points to develop a framework for actionable cooperation, promote traditional Chinese medicine, and facilitate joint training, research, and institutional linkages.
The meeting concluded with a shared commitment to advancing health collaboration, reinforcing the “all-weather” strategic partnership between Pakistan and China.
