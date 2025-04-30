Open Menu

Pakistan, China To Deepen Cooperation In Health Sector

Muhammad Irfan Published April 30, 2025 | 10:50 AM

Pakistan, China to deepen cooperation in health sector

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2025) Pakistan and China have agreed to strengthen bilateral cooperation in the healthcare sector, focusing on pharmaceutical manufacturing, digital health, and medical technology.

The development follows a high-level meeting between Pakistan’s Federal Health Minister Mustafa Kamal and his Chinese counterpart on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Health Conference.

During the meeting, both ministers reaffirmed the longstanding friendship between the two nations and emphasized the importance of mutual support in times of crisis—particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic, when China provided critical vaccine supplies to Pakistan.

Minister Kamal expressed gratitude for China’s pandemic support and highlighted opportunities for expanded collaboration, particularly in the areas of pharmaceutical production and telemedicine.

He noted that many Pakistani pharmaceutical companies depend on raw materials from China and called for joint ventures and public-private partnerships to locally produce Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs).

“There are immense opportunities for Chinese investment in Pakistan’s health sector, especially in pharmaceutical manufacturing and telemedicine,” said Minister Kamal.

“We are eager to enhance local production capacity and improve access to healthcare through digital tools.”

Kamal also proposed training programs and exchange visits to build the capacity of the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP), seeking Chinese expertise in regulatory affairs.

The Chinese Health Minister welcomed the proposals and voiced strong support for expanding cooperation.

Both sides agreed to appoint focal points to develop a framework for actionable cooperation, promote traditional Chinese medicine, and facilitate joint training, research, and institutional linkages.

The meeting concluded with a shared commitment to advancing health collaboration, reinforcing the “all-weather” strategic partnership between Pakistan and China.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 April 2025

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 April 2025

2 hours ago
 PSL 2025 Match 18 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Multan Sul ..

PSL 2025 Match 18 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who ..

17 hours ago
 Why Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli leaving India?

Why Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli leaving India?

17 hours ago
 Nokia Slashes Prices on Feature Phones — A Big W ..

Nokia Slashes Prices on Feature Phones — A Big Win for Pakistani Consumers

17 hours ago
 Reduction of Rs0.3 per unit likely in electricity ..

Reduction of Rs0.3 per unit likely in electricity under FCA, DISCOs

17 hours ago
Cristiano Ronaldo becomes first person to reach 60 ..

Cristiano Ronaldo becomes first person to reach 600m Instagram followers

17 hours ago
 Gold prices drop by Rs2,100 per tola in Pakistan

Gold prices drop by Rs2,100 per tola in Pakistan

17 hours ago
 Female student dies after falling from first floor ..

Female student dies after falling from first floor of Kinnaird College in Lahore

18 hours ago
 PBIT strategizes with TIOs for Punjab’s global i ..

PBIT strategizes with TIOs for Punjab’s global investment surge

18 hours ago
 Dhoni lands in trouble for not reacting with anti- ..

Dhoni lands in trouble for not reacting with anti-Pakistan statement over Pahalg ..

18 hours ago
 Indian Army in state of panic as it opens fire on ..

Indian Army in state of panic as it opens fire on its own Sikh soldiers

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan