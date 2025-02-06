Pakistan, China To Expand Cultural Exchanges To Build Closer Community Of Shared Future
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 06, 2025 | 08:11 PM
Both sides discuss high-quality development under CPEC 2.0, with a focus on deepening cooperation in renewable energy, science & technology, infrastructure, and agriculture sectors to further advance shared progress and common prosperity
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 6th, 2025) Pakistan and China on Thursday underlined the importance of expanding people-to-people and cultural exchanges to build an even closer China-Pakistan Community of Shared Future in the New Era.
This came at a meeting between President Asif Ali Zardari and Chinese Premier Li Qiang in Beijing on Thursday.
The two sides discussed the high-quality development under CPEC 2.0, with a focus on deepening cooperation in renewable energy, science & technology, infrastructure, and agriculture sectors to further advance shared progress and common prosperity.
They also discussed the opportunities to enhance trade and economic cooperation through business to business and private sector linkages.
President Asif Ali Zardari highlighted the enduring and deep-rooted China-Pakistan "All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership," nurtured by successive generations of the leaders of both countries.
He reiterated Pakistan's commitment to further strengthening bilateral ties, emphasizing the time-tested, deep-rooted, and enduring partnership between the two countries.
The President highlighted the pivotal role of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) in promoting regional connectivity and economic growth and expressed appreciation for China's continued support towards Pakistan's development agenda.
